Harry Potter is not coming to Netflix but here is how to watch the movies for free

The Harry Potter movies and books introduced millions to the mystical world of Hogwarts and the famous boy wizard.

Due to its enduring popularity, Harry Potter movie rights have been licensed by several streaming services and TV networks over the years, making it hard for fans to track where they can stream all the movies.

Now you can stream all of the movies online with many fans wondering if it’s coming to Netflix.

Can you watch Harry Potter movies on Netflix?

Rumors began circulating online this week that the Harry Potter movies, which star Daniel Radcliffe in the lead role, will be making its way to Netflix on November 1st.

Several Potter fans claim to have heard the news on Facebook and quickly took to social media to celebrate the news, which led others to believe Netflix had acquired the rights to stream the movies.

Unfortunately, there was no actual press release from the streaming giant announcing plans to release the movies; however, they are available in some of Netflix’s territories as previously reported but not in the United States or the United Kingdom.

Harry Potter movies are no longer on HBO Max?

Back in May 2020, Potter fans rejoiced as HBO Max acquired the rights to stream all eight films: Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone, Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets, Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire, Harry Potter and the Order of the Phoenix, Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, and Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows (Part 1 & 2).

However, HBO only licensed the content for a couple of months — likely in an effort to boost subscribers — and it was removed from the platform in August.

How to watch it for free

In the US, fans can watch all the movies on the streaming platform Peacock for free but there is a catch — the movies are ad-supported and you have to be a Comcast and Cox subscriber. The streaming platform will only show five minutes of ads every hour.

If you want to enjoy Hermione Granger, Harry Potter and Ron Weasley take on “he who should not be named” without interruption, it will cost you $9.99 per month.

However, the movies will leave Peacock at the end of the month and return to television on NBCUniversal’s cable TV channels. They will then return to Peacock again in 2021, according to Vulture.

Fans can also rent or purchase the Harry Potter movies from several different platforms, such as Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV, and Google Play.