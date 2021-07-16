Hallmark Channel has started its own subscription wine service

The Hallmark Channel’s new subscription wine service will ship wine, DVDs, books, and a keepsake ornament to members. Pic credit: Crown Media.

Fans of all things Hallmark, rejoice. The network has started a subscription wine service featuring its own line of reds, whites, rosés, and even hard seltzer.

“The Wine Club gives us the opportunity to provide our members with a truly distinct membership experience that delivers on the Hallmark Channel lifestyle,” said Danielle Mullin, senior vice president of brand marketing.

According to the network, the wines are meant to be paired with its films. For example, Jingle, a cabernet, and Joy, a sauvignon blanc, would go well with the Christmas in July series.

Whereas Love, a red blend, and Blush, a rosé, can be paired with the romantic comedies of the Summer Nights event.

Individual bottles are available for purchase from the network’s website. With the subscription service, customers can expect a delivery every three months. Members will also receive freebies such as Hallmark DVDs, books, and Christmas ornaments.

Hallmark introduces seasonal wine varieties

New wines will be introduced each quarter, starting in September with Autumn Leaves, which the club’s website describes as a pinot noir with “notes of boysenberry pie and ripe cherries.”

The winter release is called Snow Kissed, a reserve zinfandel with notes of blackberry and plum.

The network began marketing its own wine in July 2020. In May 2021, it started promoting the line via Instagram, starting with a post that showed the four original varieties — Jingle, Joy, Love, and Blush — along with a caption that read, “Our 4 bottle mixed pack exclusively made for @hallmarkchannel is the perfect gift for any occasion!”

Hallmark’s wine club membership

Membership is available in three tiers. Members at the silver level will receive three bottles every three months, with a bonus bottle added to the first shipment. Gold level subscribers will get six bottles every three months with two bonus bottles in their first shipment. Platinum members get 12 bottles every three months, with four bonus bottles added to the first shipment.

All members will receive a 10 percent discount on future Hallmark wine purchases, as well as a free DVD, a free book, a free eBook, a 2021 keepsake ornament, and a one-month subscription to Hallmark Movies Now.

The cost for each membership level is listed on the website. As of publication, a silver level subscription is priced at $48 plus tax and shipping. The gold level costs $96 plus tax and shipping. The platinum level is $179 plus tax and shipping.

The network has paired with a company that created branded wines called Wines That Rock. Their list of brands include TCM’s Alfred Hitchcock Collection, Investigation Discovery’s My, My, My Merlot, and NPR’s All Grapes Considered.