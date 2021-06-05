Christmas in July schedule released for Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Lacey Chabert and Stephen Huszar star in Time For You to Come Home for Christmas, one of many holiday movies to air on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries during its annual Christmas in July event. Pic credit: Crown Media.

The Hallmark Channel has announced the lineup for its annual Christmas in July event, which kicks off Friday, July 9. The Christmas film fest will include all-day Christmas movie marathons on Saturday, July 10, Sunday, July 11, Sunday, July 18, Saturday, July 24, and Sunday, July 25.

Though holiday staples such as Christmas Under Wraps, Crown for Christmas, and The Nine Lives of Christmas will be featured in the lineup, the Hallmark Channel will also introduce a new film made just in time for the summer celebration. Crashing Through the Snow, starring Amy Acker and Warren Christie, will debut July 10 at 9/8c.

In the romantic comedy, Acker plays Maggie, a divorced mother of two who accepts an invitation to spend the holidays in Aspen with her ex-husband, Jeff (Kristian Brunn), and his girlfriend, Kate (Brooke Nevin). Maggie feels like a third wheel until Kate’s brother Sam (Warren Christie) shows up.

Crashing Through the Snow, a new movie starring Amy Acker and Warren Christie, will debut July 10 as part of Hallmark’s Christmas in July event. Pic credit: Crown Media.

Soap Sunday

Also included in the Christmas in July roundup is “Soap Sunday,” an all-day marathon on Sunday, July 18, featuring films starring daytime TV stars such as Cameron Mathison, Bethany Joy Lenz, Chaley Rose, Alison Sweeney, Jesse Metcalfe, Rome Flynn, Fiona Gubelmann, and Victor Webster.

For those who can’t wait until July, Hallmark Channel has been running holiday movies on Friday nights all year as part of its Countdown to Christmas event. The next film to air will be The Christmas House, starring Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, and Treat Williams, on Friday, June 11, at 8/7c.

Hallmark Movies and Mysteries will begin showing holiday films on Thursdays starting June 17 at 7/6c with Unlocking Christmas, starring Taylor Cole and Steve Lund.

Holly Robinson Peete and Adrian Holmes star in The Christmas Doctor on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries. Pic Credit: Crown Media.

Holiday movies before Christmas in July

On Friday, June 18, On the 12th Date of Christmas starring Mallory Jansen and Tyler Hynes will air on Hallmark Channel air at 8/7c.

On Friday, June 25, Write Before Christmas starring Torrey DeVitto and Chad Michael Murray will air on Hallmark Channel at 8/7c.

Monday, June 28, three movies produced by Blake Shelton will air on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries.

Time for Me to Come Home for Christmas, starring Megan Park and Josh Henderson, will air at 6/5c.

Time for You to Come Home for Christmas, starring Alison Sweeney and Lucas Bryant, will air at 8/7c.

Time for Us to Come Home for Christmas, starring Lacey Chabert and Stephen Huszar, will air at 10/9c.

On Friday, July 2, three Christmas movies with musical themes will air on Hallmark Movies and Mysteries. Our Christmas Love Song starring Alicia Witt and Brendan Hines will air at 6/5c. The Christmas Bow starring Lucia Micarelli and Michael Rady will air at 8/7c. Christmas at Graceland starring Kellie Pickler and Wes Brown will air at 10/9c.

On Saturday, July 3, Hallmark Movies and Mysteries will air three Christmas movies honoring service members. The Christmas Doctor starring Holly Robinson Peete and Adrian Holmes will air at 6/5c. USS Christmas starring Jen Lilley and Trevor Donovan will air at 8/7c. Deliver by Christmas starring Alvina August and Eion Bailey will air at 10/9c.

Finally, on Sunday, July 4, the Hallmark Movies and Mysteries will air three Christmas movies celebrating family. A Blue Ridge Mountain Christmas starring Rachael Lee Cook and Benjamin Ayres will air at 6/5c. Holly & Ivy starring Janel Parrish, Jeremy Jordan and Marisol Nichols will air at 8/7c. The Christmas Ring starring Nazneen Contractor and David Alpay will air at 10/9c.