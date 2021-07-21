Hallmark adds three new movies to its Summer Nights lineup

Jack Wagner and Josie Bissett star in Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6, one of three new films airing during Hallmark Channel’s Summer Nights event. Pic credit: Crown Media.

Hallmark Channel has added three new romantic comedies to its Summer Nights lineup. The first will air in July. The other two will follow in August.

Love, For Real will debut Saturday, July 31 at 9/8c.

It stars Chloe Bridges as an ambitious fashion designer who goes on a reality dating show as a way to get financing for her new line, but nothing goes according to plan.

The film, which also stars Corbin Bleu, Scott Michael Foster, and Taiana Tully, was filmed on location in Hawaii, just like You Had Me at Aloha, which kicked off the Summer Nights event back in June.

In a May Instagram post, Bleu shared a photo with the caption, “Awesome day on the North Shore surfing and hitting up my old favorite shrimp trucks.”

He posed in the picture with his costars.

The 27-Hour Workday

Next up is the 27-Hour Workday, which will debut on Hallmark Channel Saturday, August 7 at 9/8c. Starring Autumn Reeser and Andrew Walker, the film tells the story of Lauren (Reeser), who runs a wellness brand that provides tips and tricks to get the most out of every workday. But when she messes up a meeting with one of her business idols, she decides she needs a break to recharge.

She goes to a mountain retreat in Montana, where she hands over her electronics and tries to relax. While there, she meets other people suffering from burnout and starts to re-evaluate her priorities. It doesn’t hurt that the retreat’s owner is a handsome man who finds her irresistible.

The return of the Wedding March series

The sixth installment of Hallmark’s Wedding March series will premiere on Hallmark Channel on August 14 at 9/8c. Sealed With a Kiss: Wedding March 6, stars Josie Bissett, Jack Wagner, Caitlin Stryker, and Nathan Witte.

The series debuted in 2016 with Wedding March, a film about a woman who travels to the Willow Inn in Vermont to plan her upcoming wedding, only to find out that the venue owner and wedding singer she hired is her ex-boyfriend. Despite clashing repeatedly, the two falls for each other all over again and reconcile. The next four episodes saw them weathering problems with the business and their family.

In Sealed With a Kiss, Mick and Olivia are preparing their own wedding when they are asked to host a wedding for an actor and a children’s book author who are vying for the spotlight. They help the couple sort out their problems only to encounter their own when Mick is asked to go on tour.

In May, Wagner shared a photo to Instagram of the cast from the set. The caption read, “Wedding March 6 Crazy Cast!! WhooopWhooop!”

