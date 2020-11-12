Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 crossover event arrives

A huge Grey’s Anatomy and Station 19 crossover event arrived on ABC. It’s three hours of Seattle-based drama television, and it could be an epic night for the network.

The premiere night for the two dramas is getting called a “Crossover Premiere Event,” and the buzz is building for what could happen during the three hours of television.

There were some huge cliffhangers during Season 16 of Grey’s Anatomy and Season 3 of Station 19, leaving a lot of ground to be covered when the shows returned.

Now, fans of the world that Shonda Rhimes created are going to get some answers. Those answers could also include a shocking moment that viewers will be talking about for the next few days.

The Grey’s Anatomy-Station 19 crossover event

Below is an extended video covering some Grey’s Anatomy spoilers from Season 16 and some Station 19 spoilers from Season 3. It gives a quick recap of where the shows left off and where the writing could take them this fall.

Then, the video dives right into what is going to take place during the pair of season premieres – all while the narrator tries to impress upon viewers that this is going to be a night of television that is not to be missed.

“Thursday. The Station 19-Grey’s Anatomy crossover premiere event. The biggest cliffhangers… will finally be answered… with the most shocking ending in crossover history,” states the narrator in his deep and melodic voice.

Most shocking ending in crossover history?

It would have to be a huge moment for these two shows to leave ABC viewers in shock, but it’s territory that Grey’s Anatomy has definitely explored in the past.

The show has had far too many jaw-dropping moments to list them all, but a few include Derek Shepherd’s car accident, the plane crash and death of Meredith Grey’s sister, and the hero (later turned out to be George O’Malley) who saved a woman from getting hit by a bus.

What could the writers possibly pull off that would leave viewers in shock this time?

We will all have to tune in for the three hours of drama that begins on Thursday, November 12, at 8/7c on ABC with the return of Station 19.

Could this be the final season of Grey’s Anatomy?

We recently reported about an interview that Ellen Pompeo (Meredith) gave where she mentioned the show could be ending. Hopefully, that’s not the case, but it’s another reason not to miss a single episode of Season 17.

Station 19 and Grey’s Anatomy air Thursdays at 8/7c and 9/8c on ABC.