Grey’s Anatomy spoilers: Former cast member shares exciting show news

Grey’s Anatomy spoilers about the return of actress Sarah Drew now reveal the specific date that she will be featured on the show.

Sarah Drew played April Kepner for years on the Grey’s Anatomy cast and she is returning for what has been billed as a big episode for Season 17.

For readers wondering why Drew left the Grey’s Anatomy cast and what happened to the character of April Kepner, we have a write-up here that breaks it all down.

Now, though, we are going to see the return of Kepner, which is going to be an interesting piece of the puzzle when it comes to this season of the show.

Plus, we can’t help but wonder if Jackson Avery left to visit April when he set out on a road trip at the end of the dramatic episode that aired on Thursday night.

Sarah Drew shares Grey’s Anatomy spoilers with the fans

Taking to her Twitter account, Drew shared an update with her followers about when her episode is going to take place. It gives some additional context to when she will return to the Grey’s Anatomy cast and she even posted a picture that might hint at why she is back.

“We have a date! April is back on @GreysABC Thursday, May 6 at 9|8c on ABC!” Drew captioned her post on Twitter.

Not only does this confirm when we will see April Kepner again, but it also lets us know that ABC is running a new episode of Grey’s Anatomy on May 6.

It has been a steady stream of people returning from the past in one form or another to guest star on Grey’s Anatomy Season 17. As ABC is already advertising, the next new episode of the show is going to feature more scenes between Meredith Grey and Derek Shepherd, with actor Patrick Dempsey coming back to spend some time with star Ellen Pompeo.

We still have a lot of questions about how the season of the show is going to end, especially since ABC has not confirmed that Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 is even taking place. We hope that the news will be coming out very soon and that it will be positive information for fans who have stuck with the show through all the ups and downs.

ABC spoils return of April Kepner

For Grey’s Anatomy fans who follow the show on Instagram, the return of April Kepner may have also just been spoiled. That’s not necessarily a bad thing, but for viewers who like to be surprised, the new post that the account just made has confirmed the news (and the countdown) of the energetic doctor’s return.

“COUNTING DOWN THE SECONDS,” reads the Instagram post from the show that shares the tweet from Sarah Drew.

