Grey’s Anatomy Season 17, Episode 13: Good as Hell brings back Derek Shepherd (again)

Zola is still an important part of the Grey’s Anatomy cast. Pic credit: ABC

Season 17, Episode 13 of Grey’s Anatomy airs on Thursday night. It follows a new episode of Station 19 and it is going to feature several guest stars to the program.

As is being heavily advertised in a new TV promo by ABC, Derek Shepherd is coming back for some more beach time with Meredith Grey.

If the promo is any indication of what fans are going to see in the episode titled Good as Hell, then it appears that Meredith may want to just stay on that beach with Derek. We sure hope not!

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

There are also some questions about where Jackson Avery has gone, but we may not get immediate answers about what has happened with that character.

A lot happened on the last episode of Grey’s Anatomy, with a significant amount of time spent on Winston getting pulled over while he was on the phone with Maggie. We also saw Schmitt save a patient while tending to Meredith in the chamber and Jackson have an important conversation with his mom.

As the episode came to a close, Jackson turned on his navigation system and we learned he was about to start an 11-hour driving trip. But where is he going? Is this where someone else returns to the Grey’s Anatomy cast?

If you missed last week's episode you should probably catch up ASAP



Grey's Anatomy is available anytime, on demand and on Hulu pic.twitter.com/tyXCF70DIe — Greys Anatomy (@GreysABC) April 20, 2021

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17, Episode 13 synopsis

Below is the full synopsis that ABC has released for the episode that will debut on Thursday, April 22.

“Amidst the need for more surgeons, Jo tries to convince Bailey to let her switch specialties; Link accuses Amelia of overstepping while he is treating a patient remotely; Winston comes up with an out-of-of-the-box idea.”

Grey’s Anatomy Good as Hell TV promo

There is a lot to unpack from the synopsis shared above, especially the fact that the good times between Amelia and Link that we have seen in recent episodes will hit a huge speedbump at work. In the TV promo from ABC, we see some other substories, including Meredith back on her beach and talking about her future.

It’s good that we get to see former Grey’s Anatomy star Patrick Dempsey back on the show again, even though we might as well call him a recurring character now instead of just a guest star.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 18

ABC still hasn’t made an announcement about Grey’s Anatomy Season 18. We are starting to get concerned about the show not returning in the fall, but we continue to hold out hope that new contracts can get done in time. What we know is that the showrunner and stars were working to get deals done, so we could hear about a Grey’s Anatomy renewal very soon. We hope.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.