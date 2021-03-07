Grey’s Anatomy returns this week with new episodes

The Grey’s Anatomy cast is back for more Season 17 episodes. Pic credit: ABC

Grey’s Anatomy finally returns this week with new Season 17 episodes. The winter hiatus for the show has seemed even longer than usual, with fans still wondering what is going on with Meredith Grey.

It also didn’t help matters when ABC pushed back the Grey’s Anatomy return date. There have been production delays and filming of Season 17 has been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic, but ABC is ready to start rolling out some new content.

When we last saw the Grey’s Anatomy cast, Meredith was being placed on a ventilator after having more visions. Fans who have been worried about the show ending this season were not put at ease by that particular cliffhanger in December.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Now, we are going to get to see the next chapter in the saga revolving around Meredith’s health issues. Are we going to see some more guest appearances? Will Meredith see another former member of the Grey’s Anatomy cast in her dreams? We will all have to tune in to find out.

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17, Episode 7 synopsis

A full synopsis has been revealed for the Grey’s Anatomy episode titled Helplessly Hoping. It will air for the first time on Thursday, March 11 at 9/8c.

“The doctors are joined by the team from Station 19 as they tend to a tense situation with a lot at stake; Jo convinces Hayes to bend the rules on a case; Maggie and Winston reconnect.”

Below is the television promo that is currently airing for the new episode of Grey’s Anatomy. It’s a crossover event with Station 19, so the clips within the promo are mixed up in order to present some additional drama. From what we can see, the case that the teams dealt with back in the fall finale of each show will be front-and-center again.

This should all serve as a reminder to go back and re-watch Station 19 Season 4, Episode 6, as well as Grey’s Anatomy Season 17, Episode 6 before the show returns on March 11.

More Grey’s Anatomy news

Actress Ellen Pompeo — she plays Meredith Grey on the Grey’s Anatomy cast — just gave a new interview where she spoke about the future of the show. Her honest answers caught the interviewer off-guard, especially when she said that they are still deciding whether or not the show will end.

That followed a recent interview that Patrick Dempsey gave after he returned as Derek Shepherd for a few episodes. His coy answers about the future of the show left people worried that Grey’s Anatomy Season 18 might not happen.

Here's where we left off on #GreysAnatomy. Only one more week until the #GreysxStation19 crossover return! pic.twitter.com/wc7muE7gKL Comments Box SVG icons Used for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons March 4, 2021

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.