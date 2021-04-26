Grey’s Anatomy: How many episodes are left this season?

Another Meredith and Derek reunion was featured on Grey’s Anatomy. Pic credit: ABC

Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 has been packed with guest appearances, health scares, and COVID-centric storylines. Looking forward, it will be interesting to see how the current season comes to an end.

Earlier, the showrunner stated that they were approaching the Grey’s Anatomy season finale as though it could also be a series finale. We hope that a Season 18 announcement comes soon from ABC, but there is still a lot of content to watch from this season.

Unfortunately, the show is taking a week off at the end of April, so we won’t get to see a new episode until May. The good news, though, is that May is full of new content for the show.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

When is the next episode of Grey’s Anatomy?

A new episode of Grey’s Anatomy airs on May 6. It will feature the return of actress Sarah Drew playing the part of April Kepner. It will be pretty dramatic to see Jackson Avery showing up at her doorstep, leaving viewers with many questions about what will take place.

That new episode is called Look Up Child and it will serve as Grey’s Anatomy Season 17, Episode 14.

How many episodes of Grey’s Anatomy are left this season?

According to actress Camilla Luddington (she plays Jo Wilson on the show), there are going to be 17 episodes of the show this season. It means that we will likely have four new episodes left to watch in May. That will be a nice treat, but we are really hoping that a renewal notice comes out far before the season finale at the end of the month.

When is the Grey’s Anatony season finale?

ABC has not yet publicized the date of the Season 17 Grey’s Anatomy finale. We feel safe in making an educated guess about it, though. Since the show is returning with Episode 14 of the current season on May 6, the show would then likely air new episodes each Thursday night – through the finale.

It looks like the Grey’s Anatomy season finale should take place on Thursday, May 27. As that big day starts to get a lot closer, we expect ABC to start advertising it in a big way. That could especially be the case if Season 17 does turn out to be the end of the line for the series.

With a bit of a break until the next new episode of the show airs, fans can go back and watch earlier Grey’s Anatomy Season 17 episodes to get ready for the stretch run of the season. When we learn any information about Grey’s Anatomy Season 18, we will make sure to pass that on as well.

Grey’s Anatomy airs Thursdays at 9/8c on ABC.