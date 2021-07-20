Good Witch fans start petition to keep the show on the air

Fans of Hallmark Channel’s Good Witch have started a petition to keep the show on the air Pic credit: Crown Media

Fans of the Hallmark Channel’s series Good Witch are not going down without a fight. They have started a petition to keep the network from canceling the show.

“Stop Hallmark Channel from canceling Good Witch” has more than 3,000 signatures. The change.org petition is addressed to the Hallmark Channel, Crown Media (which owns Hallmark), and Whizbang Films, which produced the film series that inspired the show.

The opening of the petition reads, “Good Witch has been among us for 13 years…8 movies and 7 seasons that have all kept us on our toes for years. For some people, this show has kept them sane in hard times and for some, it’s given them joy just watching it.”

Hallmark Channel announced on July 9 that the series would not be renewed for an eighth season.

“‘Good Witch’ has enchanted viewers for over a decade with eight original movies, in addition to the seven-season series,” said Randy Pope, SVP, programming & development. “We extend our gratitude and thanks to the entire cast and crew for their dedication and hard work.”

Fans expressed shock and disappointment on social media.

Falling numbers for Good Witch ratings

Though the network never mentioned ratings when it canceled the series, the fans who wrote the change.org petition cited falling numbers. They referred to an article that showed a decline in viewership of 17 percent from last season to this season.

They suggest that the drop is due to the fact that fans outside of the US and Canada access the show through Netflix, which only has Seasons 1 through 5.

Other fans expressed regret that the show is ending so soon after introducing an LGBTQ storyline.

Good Witch series finale

The show is set to finish July 25 with Season 7, Episode 10, The Wedding. The Merriwick women are in a race against time to save their powers from the effects of the red-haloed moon. In Episode 9, the women were searching Grey House for protective amulets when they all collapsed.

In an interview with Extra, star Catherine Bell said the show may be over but there was always room for another Good Witch film.

“Maybe we’ll do a movie to wrap it up,” she said.

The finale episode of Good Witch airs on Hallmark Sunday, July 25 at 9/8c.