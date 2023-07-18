GMA’s Sam Champion is ‘gone’ after ‘sad day’

That’s right — Sam says he and Heather are “gone,” but don’t worry, they’ll be back.

It’s summer, and that means it’s time for summer vacations — something that Sam Champion may be more than ready for.

Sam took to Instagram with Heather O’Rourke to announce that they’ll be on vacation for a few days this week and next week.

“So we were just discussing we’re both gonna be on vacation,” Heather said at the beginning of the Instagram video.

Heather will be absent starting Wednesday, but Sam will still be around for Wednesday’s morning show.

However, Sam leaves on Thursday, making his return the following week.

“So, next week guys, we’re gone,” Sam confirmed, telling fans, “I hope you get a chance to get away too at some point soon.”

The happy news of vacation comes after Sam shared some sad news with his followers only a few days ago.

Sam Champion shares ‘sad day’ from his garden

A few days ago, Sam had a devastating day in his rooftop garden when he had to move things around for an inspection.

He told his followers that most of the things were in containers, but he was still worried about how well some of the plants might do after being moved.

“Sad day in the #rooftopgardenNYC inspection on our building means I had to tear out the garden .. everything is in pots, but no guarantee the beautiful bushes will survive being disturbed. I’m sad and angry at the same time. The @nycgov just rolls in and starts making demands 🤷‍♂️… just as everything is in bloom,” he wrote.

In his post, he posed in some very small shorts and nothing else for the first shot, showing some of his gorgeous plants from his garden.

The next slide showed a video of the garden as things were being moved, with one garden plot having dirt misplaced all around it.

This was just one event in a string of events that had Sam feeling a bit upset, but hopefully, his vacation will heal any remaining hard feelings.

Sam Champion upset over Bebe Rexha having phone thrown at her on stage

“We’ve got some good news on a story that really broke my heart,” Sam said during a GMA segment on pop culture news last month.

He referred to an incident in which singer Bebe Rexha had a phone thrown at her on stage, which hit her in the face and resulted in a trip to the hospital.

Fortunately, the singer is okay, but that didn’t dispel any of Sam’s negative feelings about the situation.

“It’s disgusting to see this,” he said. “I don’t even want to know the world in which this is okay to do.”

Plus, he thought it was even more ridiculous that anyone should have to think of these things happening because it “shouldn’t be a thing.”

Good Morning America airs weekdays at 7/6c on ABC.