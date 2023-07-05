Adele gives fans obscene warning about throwing items at her on stage

Adele isn’t about to become one of the singers that have been hurt by the latest trend of throwing items on stage.

Reports have been going out that several touring musicians have been hit in the face by items thrown on stage by fans, including Bebe Rexha.

Adele isn’t here for it and issued a warning to anyone who might be thinking about throwing anything on stage.

Her warning came out in the form of a dare at her Las Vegas residency, where she practically challenged fans to try to throw anything at her.

“Throwing s**t on stage, have you seen them? I f**king dare you. I dare you [to] throw something at me. I’ll f**king kill you!” she warned.

Although, as TMZ reported, we’re not sure if that goes both ways, as she still fired a T-shirt launcher into the crowd.

In the meantime, other artists are trying to work out the best way to protect themselves from flying objects coming onto the stage, or what to do with the objects after they’ve made their way onto the stage.

Bebe Rexha wears protective goggles after being hit in the face by a phone thrown by a fan

Bebe Rexha had a phone thrown at her face during a recent show in New York, and following that, seemed to wear some protective eye goggles to another performance.

The goggles matched her outfit perfectly and protected her from any flying objects hitting her in the eye — which was necessary.

Following being hit by the phone, Bebe went to the hospital and later shared a picture of stitches above her left eyebrow and a coinciding black eye.

However, she did say she was good and later joked about the event. Still, the phone thrower, Nicolas Malvagna, was reportedly arrested and charged with assault.

We have to admit, the goggles were a good look on Bebe, but the fact that she even had to consider wearing them is rather sad.

Pink was not sure what to do after a fan threw ashes on the stage

In another shocking yet less physically-harmful turn of events, Pink was thrown ashes while on stage at a recent performance.

However, it wasn’t just any old ordinary ashes. The fan reportedly threw their late mother’s ashes on stage to the singer.

“Is this your mom?” Pink asked after the ashes hit the stage. After the fan seemed to answer yes, Pink replied, “I don’t know how I feel about this.”

Whether it’s dangerous or just outright awkward, fans should reconsider throwing items on stage at performers, or you might get a threat like Adele’s.