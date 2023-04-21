Bebe Rexha ‘got so high’ with Snoop Dogg for new music video

Bebe Rexha is in a new album cycle and has been delivering the bops.

The Meant to Be hitmaker has been enjoying a career-high over the past year, releasing the global smash I’m Good (Blue) last year with David Guetta.

The song helped gain her a third Grammy Award nomination.

At the top of the year, she released Heart Wants What It Wants, which has already gained over 10 million streams on Spotify alone.

For her latest single, Bebe has teamed up with iconic rapper Snoop Dogg to release Satellite.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The song will be taken from her third studio LP, Bebe.

Bebe Rexha said working with Snoop Dogg was a ‘dream’

Since carving out a successful career, Bebe has collaborated with a whole bunch of megastars, from Florida Georgia Line to Nicki Minaj.

On her new single, Satellite, the award-winning singer has enlisted Snoop for a new vibey anthem that she has described as a “dream” come true.

In an exclusive interview with People, Bebe revealed that she sent the song over to Snoop via an Instagram DM in hopes that he would want to jump on the track.

“He called me at 7:00 the next morning with a big blunt in his hand being like, ‘Yo, check your email. You have an email,'” she said.

When it was time to shoot the music video, Snoop turned up with joints, as that is Bebe’s preferred way to smoke weed.

“He’s like, ‘You have to try my Death Row Joints,'” to which she said, “‘Right now, on the video set? I’m going to look high on the video.'” Snoop responded, “‘Just try it,’ and I was like, ‘Okay.'”

“I got so high with Snoop Dogg. But who could say they got high with Snoop Dogg? That’s like a lifetime thing,” Bebe continued.

When her dad saw his daughter sharing clips of her smoking on the internet, he questioned what she was doing.

However, Bebe reassured him that if she were to smoke weed with anyone, it would have to be with Snoop.

Inspired by the 1960s cartoon show The Jetsons, check out the music video for Satellite:

Bebe Rexha has also collaborated with Dolly Parton

Bebe’s third studio album, Bebe, will be released on April 28 and will include another high-profile feature.

In addition to David Guetta and Snoop, she has also worked alongside country legend Dolly Parton on the closing number, Seasons.

Dolly is no stranger to collaborating with pop artists as she previously appeared on Miley Cyrus’ Younger Now and Kesha’s Rainbow albums.

In May, Bebe will tour her album across North America before jetting over to Europe in July.