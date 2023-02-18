Blonde beauty Bebe Rexha just released a new single titled Heart Wants What It Wants, and she’s getting the attention she deserves for it.

The talented singer-songwriter, who recently achieved a global smash with David Guetta on I’m Good (Blue), is back with her first song for 2023.

After teasing the track via her TikTok page, Bebe has finally given fans what they want by unleashing it into the world.

In true Bebe style, the song features a stunning visual that sees the Meant To Be hitmaker looking her flawless self. On Instagram, ahead of the premiere of the music video, she gave fans an insight with some behind-the-scenes content.

In an upload consisting of seven slides, Bebe sported different ensembles that proved she is the ultimate chameleon.

In her caption, the 33-year-old declared the music video as one she favors more than any other one she’s been a part of, and we can totally see why.

Bebe Rexha is a dazzling queen

Bebe is no stranger to putting on her show-stopping fashion style, and her looks for her latest music video are no exception.

In the first IG slide, the New York-born star wowed in a flesh-colored catsuit that was decorated with jewels all over. The stunning attire was teamed with a bra of the same color underneath and dazzling dangling earrings, which sparkled in the light.

Bebe paired the ensemble with a fluffy light blue coat, which she left rest off of her shoulders. For her makeup, she opted for eyeshadow that matched the color of the coat. Bebe sported her long blonde locks down and in curls.

Posing against a wooden wall, Bebe gazed directly at the camera lens with a subtle smile. In the seventh slide, she was captured on set in the same ensemble with the wind blowing her hair.

In the third photo, Bebe showed off her goofy side while getting her makeup done on set, sporting a carefree, pouty expression.

In the fourth slide, the Grammy Award-nominated artist was captured singing the chorus of her single. This time, donning a colorful pink, red, and purple outfit that was accessorized with a gold belt.

Bebe rocked straight, long blonde hair for the scene as well as large hoop earrings and decorated acrylic nails. In the tags, she credited Carolyn Orellana for her nail art.

With an impressive 10.8 million followers on Instagram, it comes as no surprise that Bebe’s post racked up more than 203,000 likes and over 1,100 comments in just one day.

Bebe Rexha’s new video is a roaring success

Bebe is clearly on her A game as her new single, Heart Wants What It Wants, has already gone down a storm just one day following its release.

On YouTube, its music has not only been watched more than 331,000 times but has entered the trending chart at No. 21.

Congraulations, Bebe!