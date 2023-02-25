Bebe Rexha is one busy lady who still finds time to keep fans updated with what’s happening in her world.

Recently, she released her new single; Heart Wants What It Wants, which has already been played over 2.5 million times on Spotify alone.

For her latest Instagram upload, the three-time Grammy Award-nominated artist shared a collection of snapshots that document her “life lately” that is worth talking about.

In a post of five pics, Bebe wowed in a low-cut, fitted black dress for the first slide.

She rocked long, pointy acrylic nails and accessorized with rings.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Bebe sported her long, luscious blonde blocks down for the occasion and opted for black mascara.

Bebe Rexha is living the high life

The talented singer-songwriter from New York threw up a peace sign with both hands and gazed directly at the camera lens with a pouty expression to kick off her share.

In the next slide, Bebe appeared to be on a private jet, rapping along to Lola Brooke’s song Don’t Play With It with a friend. She wore a short-sleeved white T-shirt featuring “Daddy Loves Me” text across the front.

For the third pic, Bebe posed on the top of a balcony that featured a stunning view. While crossing her legs in a pair of jeans and black boots, the Meant To Be hitmaker opted for a shimmery green button-up top and a coat of the same color over the top.

Bebe accessorized with a belt and a pair of sheer shades. She left her wavy blonde hair down and tilted her head up while closing her eyes.

The following clip captured Bebe in a club setting on video. She wowed in a sparkly, criss-cross pink jumpsuit cut out around the midriff area. Bebe was snapped posing next to an entertainer beside her on stage before looking over at them, smiling and clapping.

In the final photo, Bebe was caught in a candid moment in the same outfit where she appeared to be sitting in a car without her wig on. She rocked a crazy expression while reaching her hand out to the camera.

In one day, Bebe’s post racked up 186,000 likes and over 800 comments, proving to have impacted her 10.8 million followers.

Bebe Rexha reveals how she commits to her workout routine

Bebe has always been an open book with fans and revealed in 2020 how she stays dedicated to keeping fit.

During February of that year, she documented in a now-deleted Instagram Story (via Shape) a workout session she had with a personal trainer and Olympic medalist, Kim Glass.

While catching their breath, the two admitted that maintaining a fitness routine isn’t the easiest challenge. However, Kim still managed to give Bebe some advice, which was that she should trust herself and take “baby steps.”

In another Instagram Story, Bebe decided to give her large following some motivational words that have helped her not give up.

“I think what I’m learning [through working out] is self-love,” she expressed. “It’s about pushing yourself, and consistency. You have a bad week, a bad month? Get back up.”

In an Instagram video shared that same month, Bebe can be seen doing squats while holding her dog, Bear.

“Who needs weights when you have an 8 lb fluff buddy,” she joked before adding the hashtags #SquatLife and #BunsOfSteel.