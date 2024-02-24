GMA’s Robin Roberts absent from morning show after sharing cryptic message with fans

Good Morning America host Robin Roberts was noticeably absent as the latest installment of ABC’s morning show arrived Friday.

When the program opened, viewers saw her primary co-hosts, Michael Strahan and George Stephanopoulos, at the desk.

Rebecca Jarvis was their replacement co-host for the day, seated in Robin’s usual spot in the middle.

“Good morning, America. Welcome, Rebecca. Let’s take a look,” Stephanopoulos said as they discussed the latest news stories.

Rebecca spoke about the future of transportation as they had a live look at a human-sized drone being flown by a human.

Subscribe to our Daytime TV newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

“Rob Marciano is going to fly one coming up,” Rebecca said about the story, but Robin’s whereabouts were not mentioned.

However, the GMA star shared several Instagram updates, including the photo below revealing a night out with others from her workplace, including Gio Benitez and Sam Champion.

Robin shared a cryptic message ahead of her latest GMA absence

A day before her GMA absence, Robin shared a new morning message and prayer video with her fans and followers.

In the past, she’s often mentioned how she can relate to the messages she discusses, and that may have been the case with the latest one, albeit a cryptic one.

She spoke about how learning to “recall the good things” will “help build our faith and keep us encouraged.”

“It’s hard to be negative when you are constantly thinking about the blessings and favor in your life,” Robin said.

“Too often, though, we remember what we should forget, and we forget what we should remember,” she shared.

Robin also shared the latest prayer with her fans and followers. She asked others to share what they’re most grateful for on “Thankful Thursday.”

She finished the video saying they wanted everyone to “have a blessed day.”

“And you know, we want you to be a blessing,” Robin said.

She didn’t elaborate on her daily message or indicate if it related to her struggles or challenges.

Robin will participate in a significant event with other mentors

On Friday night, Robin returned to social media to share another update on her Instagram Story.

The GMA star uploaded a slide promoting an upcoming one-day live confidence-building virtual event.

“Tomorrow…Become unstoppable!!” blue text on the slide read.

“Believe You Are Enough and Transform Your Life” was written in bold black letters under yellow highlighting.

Robin shares an update. Pic credit: @robinrobertsgma/Instagram

Based on details on the slide, the event is scheduled at 7 a.m. PT / 10 a.m. ET on Saturday, February 24.

Jamie Kern Lima hosts the event, which features Roberts among its “most inspiring people on the planet” who will participate in the virtual event. Others include Tony Robbins, Brendon Burchard, Trent Shelton, Sarah Jakes Roberts, Jay Shetty, and Steven Furtick.

Topics covered include overcoming self-doubt, turning setbacks into set-ups for success, and more.

Those interested in the virtual event can get a spot for the event or see more information on the Becoming Unstoppable website.

As of this writing, it’s unknown which day Robin will return to GMA on Monday or if she’ll be away on travel, assignment, or for another reason.

Good Morning America airs weekday mornings at 7/6c on ABC.