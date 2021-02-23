Game of Throne’s Kit Harington joins cast of Amazon’s Modern Love

Kit Harington joins Modern Love. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/ImagePressAgency

For those who are missing their Kit Harington fix on the small screen, news has just arrived that he has joined the cast of Amazon’s Modern Love, according to Digital Spy.

As yet, it is unclear what character the Game of Thrones star will be playing in the anthology series that is based on the popular New York Times column of the same name.

Amazon has provided the following details regarding Season 2 of Modern Love.

“The Amazon Original series Modern Love returns for season two with another impressively star-studded cast and new stories of love and relationships in all their complexities and beauty, inspired by The New York Times column of the same name. The season was filmed in Albany, Schenectady, and Troy, New York, and Dublin, Ireland, and will premiere on Prime Video later this year in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.”

Alongside Harington, is a stellar line-up. According to The Hollywood Reporter, it includes Gbenga Akinnagbe, Susan Blackwell, Lucy Boynton, Tom Burke, Zoe Chao, Maria Dizzia, Minnie Driver, Grace Edwards, Dominique Fishback, Kathryn Gallagher, Garrett Hedlund, Telci Huynh, Nikki M. James, Aparna Nancherla, Larry Owens, Zane Pais, Anna Paquin, Isaac Powell, Ben Rappaport, Milan Ray, Jack Reynor, Miranda Richardson, Marquis Rodriguez, James Scully, Zuzanna Szadkowski, Lulu Wilson, Don Wycherley, and Jeena Yi.

Modern Love’s showrunner, John Carney, also released the following statement.

“We’re so excited to bring a second season of this series to life, and give an opportunity to really shine a light on what matters most,” Carney said. “With so much uncertainty in our current world, these stories bring truth and love to people everywhere, and I’m so appreciative to be a part of making that happen.”

When will Modern Love return?

As yet, Amazon has not yet released a premiere date for the second season of Modern Love. However, it is expected to air later this year.

The first season premiered in October of 2019 with eight episodes that told various stories. The series was renewed by Amazon not long after Season 1 premiered.

Of course, with the current coronavirus pandemic, many TV shows have had their scheduled airtimes altered due to production delays. Now, with the new announcement of the Season 2 cast line-up, it seems likely that production will be underway shortly if it hasn’t already begun.

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington at the NYC Red Carpet Premiere for final season of HBO’s “GAME OF THRONES” at Radio City Music Hall. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Admedia

Kit Harington and his wife, Rose Leslie, recently welcomed their first child

Kit and his wife, fellow Game of Thrones cast member, Rose Leslie, recently saw the arrival of their first child.

A spokesperson told E! News that the couple was “very, very happy” with their newborn son.

Neither has publicly spoken since the birth nearly a week ago.

Season 1 of Modern love is currently streaming on Amazon Prime Video.