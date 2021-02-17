Game of Thrones co-stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington welcome their first baby together

Game of Thrones’ stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie have welcomed their first child together. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Landmark-Media

Game of Thrones co-stars Rose Leslie and Kit Harington have welcomed their first child together.

A spokesperson confirmed to E! News that the couple was “very, very happy” after welcoming a baby boy, the first for both parents.

The New York Post’s Page Six published a photograph showing the couple out together with their newborn in London on February 16.

They walk hand-in-hand while Rose Leslie has the newborn strapped to her chest.

News of the birth comes after Leslie revealed in September that she was expecting a baby.

Monsters and Critics reported back in September 2020 that Leslie debuted her baby bump in a photoshoot for U.K.’s Make Magazine.

She revealed in the accompanying interview for the photoshoot how much she loved their Tudor manor house in East Anglia.

The magazine’s fashion director Ursula Lake also shared a copy of the photo on her Instagram page. It showed Leslie wearing a “Stella McCartney floor-length silk frock.”

“So wonderful working with the beautiful Rose Leslie for the cover story of @make_magazineuk out now!” Lake wrote. “A very special all-woman team photographic shoot capturing Rose at this wonderful time as she prepares for motherhood for the first time!”

Rose Leslie officially confirmed she was expecting a baby in October 2020

Although Leslie did not reveal how far along she was and the sex of her baby when she appeared on Make Magazine, Monsters and Critics estimated at the time that fans could expect the baby to arrive early in 2021.

She confirmed for the first time that she was expecting a baby with husband Harington in an interview with New York Post later in October.

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington were first romantically linked in 2012

Leslie and Harington are known for their roles in the hit HBO fantasy series Game of Thrones. Rose Leslie portrayed the Wildling Ygritte, while Harington played Jon Snow.

Harington is also set to appear as Dane Whitman, aka Black Knight, in the upcoming MCU’s Eternals, scheduled to premiere in November 2021.

Rose Leslie is set to appear as Louise in the upcoming thriller film, Death on the Nile, directed by Kenneth Branagh.

The couple met on the set of the HBO series in 2011 and were first romantically linked in 2012. They had an on-and-off relationship until they made their red carpet debut in April 2016 at the Olivier Awards in London.

They confirmed their engagement in September 2017 and tied the knot in a Scottish castle in June 2018.

The castle belonged to Leslie’s family.

The lavish wedding was attended by many of the couple’s GoT co-stars, including Maisie Williams, Peter Dinklage, Emilia Clarke, and Sophie Turner all attended the wedding.

Rose Leslie and Kit Harington celebrated her second wedding anniversary last summer.