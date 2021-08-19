Former NCIS star Pauley Perrette left Michael Weatherly a great birthday tribute

Abby and Tony remain two of the most beloved characters to emerge from the NCIS cast. Pic credit: CBS

NCIS legend Pauley Perrette is still a big fan of Michael Weatherly, and she gave him a glowing birthday tribute this summer.

It’s been a while since we last saw Perrette play Abby Sciuto or Weatherly play Anthony DiNozzo on NCIS. Still, they will forever be linked to one of the most successful dramas on television over the past 20 years.

NCIS fans still miss Perrette and her unique way of playing Sciuto down in her lab. And with Mark Harmon cutting back on episodes, fans who had thought Weatherly would step into the leadership role of the team miss him even more.

This is why it is still great to see that the people who played Abby and DiNozzo are still keeping in touch outside of the show.

Pauley Perrette wishes Michael Weatherly a happy birthday

“All my love and everything I’ve got to my beloved brother @M_Weatherly on his birthday today. Forever Family. Forever my beloved brother. #HappyBirthdayMichaelWeatherly LOVE YOU!” Perrette wrote in a Twitter post that accompanied four photos of the NCIS stars together.

The post from Perrette has already been liked and shared numerous times by NCIS fans, and it is great to know that these two former NCIS stars are still keeping in touch.

Get our NCIS newsletter!

Since leaving NCIS, Weatherly has been starring as the main character on Bull – another hit CBS show coming back for another season in Fall 2021.

Perrette is currently retired from acting. She came back briefly in 2020 to star in a comedy called Broke, but when it was canceled, she returned to enjoying her retirement from the business.

All my love and everything I’ve got to my beloved brother @M_Weatherly on his birthday today. Forever Family. Forever my beloved brother. #HappyBirthdayMichaelWeatherly LOVE YOU! pic.twitter.com/JmZT6XWxAW — Pauley Perrette (@PauleyP) July 8, 2021

More news from the world of NCIS

The new season of NCIS is coming up soon on CBS. This will be Season 19 of the hit drama, but it will be airing at a new time and on a new night.

When NCIS returns in Fall 2021, it will be airing at 9/8c on Monday nights. This will allow it to serve as the lead-in for the new NCIS spin-off, NCIS: Hawaii. Tuesday nights are going to become a thing of the past for the entire NCIS franchise.

Two new people have full-time roles on the NCIS cast during Season 19, ushering in a new chapter for the franchise. With much less Gibbs starring from week to week, bringing in some new blood was necessary. Hopefully, the writing remains strong, and the new characters add a new dynamic to everything.

NCIS airs Mondays at 9/8c on CBS.