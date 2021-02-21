Firefly Lane Season 2 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out?

The cast of Firefly Lane. Pic credit: Netflix

Firefly Lane, based on the book by Kristin Hannah, hit Netflix and was a huge success for the streaming service.

The series tells the story of two best friends over 30 years and their tumultuous relationship. The season ended with some unanswered questions, and fans are ready for more.

Here is everything we know so far about Firefly Lane Season 2.

This article provides everything that is known about Firefly Lane Season 2 and all related news. As such, this article will be updated over time with news, rumors, and analysis. Meanwhile, let’s dig down into what is known so far.

Is there going to be a Season 2 of Firefly Lane?

Netflix has not yet renewed Firefly Lane for a second season yet.

Firefly Lane hit No. 1 on Netflix when it was released, which is a good sign. The way Netflix works its renewals

Ben Lawson, who plays Johnny Ryan on the series, said that he has high hopes that Firefly Lane will get a renewal.

“I hope there will be [a season 2]. I think the response has been largely positive,” Lawson told PEOPLE. “I don’t know what Netflix is thinking, but I hope they’re as excited to do a season 2 as we all are.”

“I think a lifetime of being in showbiz just kind of means that my expectations are always very low, but this is about the best kind of reaction that we could have hoped for. I know everyone in the cast and all the creators are just thrilled.”

Release date latest: When does Firefly Lane Season 2 come out?

There is no word on when Firefly Season 2 will arrive on Netflix.

While there hasn’t been a renewal yet for the Netflix series, it is almost assured to get a second season due to the open-ended Season 1 and the fact it was a number one show.

We will update this page when the news of a renewal comes.

Firefly Lane Season 2 cast updates

The main cast will be back if there is a second season.

Katherine Heigl stars as the adult Tully while Sarah Chalke portrays her best friend, Kate.

Heigl told the Washington Post that she has her “fingers, toes, everything crossed” that the series ends up getting at least three seasons.”

Showrunner Maggie Friedman also told EW that “I’d love to keep telling those stories, and those actors are so good so, of course, I would want to keep seeing them.”

Also returning should be Roan Curtis and Ali Skovbye as the two as younger kids and Ben Lawson as Kate’s husband, Johnny. Also returning should be Yael Yurman as their daughter and Beau Garrett as Tully’s mom, Cloud.

Firefly Lane Season 2 spoilers

Firefly Lane is based on Kristin Hannah’s book, but it was a loose adaptation of the storyline.

However, while the plotlines changed, the characters ended up in a similar place. There were big questions at the end of Season 1 of Firefly Lane.

Something happened to Kate and Tully’s friendship, and Kate said she’ll never forgive Tully. Is Johnny Ryan gone for good?

Here is a look at how Firefly Lane Season 1 ended and what it could mean for Season 2 on Netflix.

Firefly Lane takes place in three decades, from the 1970s to the 2000s. After a new sleazy producer named Wilson (Martin Donovan) took over, Tully quit her television show, The Girlfriend Hour.

Tully now wants to create a new show and asked Kate to help produce it. However, as a show taking place over different time frames, a new time frame is introduced with Kate and Tully at a funeral, and something has happened to drive the friends apart.

What happened to the friends?

In the book that the Netflix show is based on, Tully ambushes Kate on The Girlfriend Hour when she asks her to come on with her daughter Marah and talk to a family therapist about their issues.

However, Tully’s show’s topic was “overprotective mothers and the teenage daughters who hate them.” In the book, Kate tells Tully she knows nothing about families, that her own mother didn’t love her, and that she would sell her soul for fame before leaving.

The two didn’t speak for years after this in the book. This might be what fans of the show might be preparing to see.

There is also the fate of Johnny Ryan. In the show, Johnny is in Iraq covering the war in 2003. An IED is triggered, and he is shown down, with his fate unknown.

In the book, it wasn’t the 2003 war in Iraq but was instead in the early ’90s at Operation Desert Storm. There was a bombing, and Johnny was seriously injured.

While Kate and Tully rush to Germany to be by his side, Tully brings a cameraperson and uses this to further her own career.

In the book, Johnny survives.

Netflix has yet to announce when Firefly Lane Season 2 will premiere.