Fear the Walking Dead: Opening minutes of Episode 15 reveal Teddy, Riley, and Dakota inside the submarine

Zoe Colletti stars as Dakota, as seen in Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

While viewers may not get their Fear the Walking Dead this Sunday night, they are already able to view the opening minutes of the TV series.

The AMC zombie apocalypse series will go on hiatus until June 13. Because of this, it seemed very unlikely that fans would find out whether or not Alicia Clark’s (Alycia Debnam-Carey) hurried message to Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) would find its way back to Morgan (Lennie James).

Thankfully, a teaser clip has already been released that shows Morgan’s group entering the beached submarine that houses the missile. However, little is known if the missile is still there.

Now, the opening minutes of Fear the Walking Dead delves further into what is going on inside the submarine.

Teddy and Dakota discuss Morgan’s community

Episode 15 opens with footage of Morgan leaving his now deserted community.

Teddy then starts talking to Dakota (Zoe Colletti) about how she saved Morgan’s life in the hope that he would give her a “fresh start.”

Of course, this is not quite correct. In a previous episode of Fear the Walking Dead, Dakota revealed that she saved Morgan’s life because she thought he would be capable of killing her mother, Virginia (Colby Minifie). This has now fanned further speculation that Dakota might be playing along with Teddy’s dogma in order to bring him down at the end.

Dakota then goes on to talk about how what Morgan did with his community is the same thing that her mother did and, yet, she never truly felt like she belonged there either.

John Glover stars as Teddy Maddox, as seen in Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

Teddy drops a bombshell

During the conversation, Teddy then drops an absolute clanger about what will happen to both him and Dakota.

While Dakota seemed to think that they will be safe, Teddy announces that the pair of them will die in order to get the world on track for his vision of the end being simply the beginning.

As to be expected, Dakota appears to struggle with this news but then draws herself together and declares that she would rather be true to herself, and Teddy is suitably impressed.

Nick Stahl stars as Riley, as seen in Episode 12 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Riley’s backstory explained

Along with this interesting — and terrifying — conversation, further details are given about one of Teddy’s staunch supporters, Riley (Nick Stahl).

The clip for Episode 15 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 brings the revelation that everyone can thank Riley for the impending destruction.

“I was the weapons operator on this boat,” Riley says when Dakota questions him about how he knows so much about the vessel.

Teddy then goes on to explain that when he found Riley “he was a broken man.”

The clip concludes with a discussion about the keys that Teddy wears around his neck. She notes that her mother was obsessed with keys as well, and once again, many fans speculate that this may point to Dakota faking being one of Teddy’s followers.

After all, everyone knows how much she disliked her mother and how she ruled. Unfortunately, viewers will have to wait until June 6 in order to find out more.

Fear the Walking Dead goes on hiatus and will return on June 6 at 9/8c on AMC.