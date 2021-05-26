Fear the Walking Dead: Is another time jump coming?

Lennie James stars as Morgan Jones, as seen in Episode 15 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Across the Walking Dead universe, time jumps have occurred fairly regularly for a variety of reasons. In Fear the Walking Dead, doing so enabled Morgan Jones (Lennie James), Dwight (Austin Amelio), and Sherry (Christine Evangelista) to crossover from one show to the other.

Since then, the mothership, The Walking Dead has jumped ahead in time once more and is currently several years in front of the timeline occurring now in Fear the Walking Dead.

But, could a new time jump occur once more in Fear that would bring the two shows up to the same point in time?

Teddy is set to launch a nuclear missile

Currently, in Fear the Walking Dead, Teddy (John Glover) is getting ready to launch a nuclear missile in order to create what he believes will be a “reset” for the world.

Already, Teddy has decided that Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) is the one to lead his followers into the new world — after the nuclear fallout clears, of course.

While this happens, Alicia and his followers will hang tight in a bunker designed by the US government that was built to withstand a nuclear blast.

Alycia Debnam-Carey stars as Alicia Clark, as seen in Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC

Morgan and the other communities are about to try to stop this from happening. However, the synopsis for the Season 6 finale indicates that they might not be successful.

Episode 16 synopsis hints at destruction

The final synopses for Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead were released prior to Episode 13 airing. While they have not been officially confirmed by AMC, the episodes that have aired so far have turned out to be true to their synopses.

As a result of this, Episode 16 will see that “everyone desperately scrambles to live out the coming destruction on their own terms.”

This sure looks like the attempt to stop Teddy from launching the missile is thwarted, and now everyone must come to terms with either dying or finding a place to shelter for several years.

If this comes to fruition, a time jump could potentially occur. As Comic Book points out, currently, Fear’s timeline is running approximately three years after the start of the zombie apocalypse, whereas The Walking Dead is around 12 years beyond the initial outbreak.

While the two shows do not necessarily need to join up, the potential is always there for crossovers to occur when they do. And, with Season 11 being the final installment of The Walking Dead, it is possible that AMC might want to see some reunions between characters.

Of course, over in The Walking Dead, there has been no suggestion that a nuclear blast has occurred, indicating that Teddy might be unsuccessful in his attempt to wipe out humanity on a massive scale. However, it seems unlikely that a single nuclear missile would ever do that.

Unfortunately, if viewers want to find out for sure whether a time jump will occur in Season 6 of Fear the Walking Dead, they will just have to tune into future episodes.

Fear the Walking Dead goes on hiatus and will return on June 6 at 9/8c on AMC.