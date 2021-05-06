Fear the Walking Dead: Grace will be ‘tested to the core’ in Episode 12

Karen David stars as Grace, as seen in Episode 12 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Episode 12 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead will take a closer look at Grace (Karen David), who is currently heavily pregnant, Morgan (Lennie James) being the father.

The clip for this episode shows that Grace somehow suffers amnesia in the upcoming episode and appears to be hallucinating because of this.

In the trailer for Episode 12, this is shown through a strangely colored background and the fact that everyone else around her seems to have aged considerably yet she hasn’t.

Added to this is the fact that Grace no longer appears to be pregnant.

Karen David reveals further details of Grace’s journey in Episode 12

A new clip shared to Rotten Tomato’s official YouTube channel reveals Karen David giving further clues about what will happen to Grace in Episode 12 of Fear the Walking Dead on Sunday night.

“This is a very big episode that I don’t think Grace even knows what’s coming for her,” David says at the start of the teaser.

This comment is tantalizing because it implies that something is coming for the character, but she doesn’t explain who — or what.

Of course, considering that they revealed in last week’s episode that the newly introduced community at the Holding is very intent on learning the whereabouts of Morgan, it seems likely Grace will somehow get mixed up with this group in Episode 12.

Grace will have a mighty struggle on her hands

“She’s going to be tested to the core,” David continues.

“Physically, emotionally, spiritually, in every way possible. You’re going to want to laugh with her, you’re going to want to cheer her on.”

While David is talking, further snippets of Episode 12 are shown.

At one point, Morgan’s voice can be heard telling Grace to “wake up.” However, it is unclear if this occurs while Grace is hallucinating or whether Morgan is actually there.

Later on, footage that appears to be shown from the present time and not as a figment of Grace’s imagination, shows Morgan being shot at while he hides out in a building.

Interestingly, a scene is shown of Riley (Nick Stahl) inside a stable. Grace and another woman, Athena (Sahana Sprinivasan), are then seen in what appears to be the same stable, albeit with the strange hues of Grace’s hallucination.

Finally, Morgan also appears in the same place as he fights someone.

Sahana Sprinivasan stars as Athena, as seen in Episode 12 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

While nothing is totally revealed, it gives the impression it might be a scene that Grace at first sees in her fugue state and then has to work out what is real and what isn’t as she struggles to come to terms with her true reality.

“There were some scenes that will stay with me for the rest of my life,” David teased at the very end of the clip.

As for what she means by this statement remains to be seen and viewers will have to tune in on Sunday night in order to find out more.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.