Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 spoilers: Episode 12 sees Grace developing amnesia

Karen David stars as Grace, as seen in Episode 12 of Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

Episode 12 of Fear the Walking Dead promises to focus on Grace (Karen David), who is heavily pregnant with Morgan’s (Lennie James) child.

However, additional details for the episode reveal a concerning update — Grace has amnesia.

Last week’s episode focused on a new community headed by Teddy (John Glover). This community lives underground and is intent on destroying everything — and everyone — above ground before they shut themselves off from the world for good.

Already, viewers know that this community is very interested in locating Morgan, and to have Episode 12 center in on his girlfriend, Grace, has gotten some fans concerned.

The synopsis for the episode, titled “In Dreams,” doesn’t help either.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Episode 12 synopsis

Carter Matt revealed the synopsis for Episode 12 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6, and it can be seen below.

“Grace wakes up with a case of amnesia and sees what has become of her friends after she has been gone for years, and she struggles to put the puzzle pieces together on what has transpired.”

Already, there is the concern that something has happened to her to cause this memory loss.

Considering that Grace already had a minor hiccup in Episode 10 of Fear regarding her pregnancy, there is the assumption that her pregnancy might have something to do with it.

The show previously involved leaking radiation at a nuclear power plant, so that could somehow factor in as well.

Fear the Walking Dead trailer revealed

Along with the synopsis, AMC also released a trailer that delves further into the vivid hallucinations she appears to be suffering.

Morgan, June (Jenna Elfman) — who is now a doctor — and Charlie (Alexa Nisenson) all feature and appear much older than they currently appear in the TV series. We should also note that Grace is not pregnant in this clip either.

Nick Stahl stars as Riley, as seen in Episode 12 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC/Ryan Green

New images for Episode 12 hint at the reason for Grace’s amnesia

Besides the synopsis and trailer, AMC also released promotional stills from Episode 12. Riley (Nick Stahl) features in one of them and could give another explanation why Grace suffered from memory loss..

Riley only arrived in Episode 11 of Fear the Walking Dead, but viewers know he is intent on tracking down Morgan and learning the location of his settlement. Perhaps, if Riley’s group found Grace, she could have ended up unconscious, used to draw Morgan into a trap.

Grace could certainly make an excellent lure for Morgan, especially considering she is also carrying his unborn child. However, viewers will have to wait until Sunday night to find out for certain.

You can view a selection of the Episode 11 images for Fear the Walking Dead in the gallery below.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.