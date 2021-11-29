Fear the Walking Dead Episode 8 spoilers: The truth behind P.A.D.R.E is revealed

A classified file titled P.A.D.R.E is shown in Episode 8 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC

While Alicia Clark (Alycia Debnam-Carey) has been absent for most of Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead, the character returned with a bang. She will now charge toward the midseason finale with an appearance in Episode 8. Along with this, the mystery surrounding the phrase “Padre” looks set to be revealed.

Alicia was taken hostage by Teddy (John Glover) in Season 6 and placed in a secure bunker. However, in Season 7, viewers learned that she had escaped and was now on the loose, with Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) and Morgan (Lennie James) both trying to track her down.

The character appeared at the end of last week’s episode and will return in a big way for Episode 8, which will be the midseason finale for Fear the Walking Dead.

Episode 6 synopsis

According to IMDb, the title for Episode 8 is “Padre.” The synopsis is below.

“Alicia enlists Morgan’s help to search for a new home for her people, but Morgan soon learns the search is more complicated than he imagined.”

Episode 7 saw Alicia and Morgan finally meet up. She is now the leader of a group called the Stalkers.

While things initially looked good, it quickly soured when nuclear walkers turned up and the episode ended with everyone having to flee the radioactive fallout after the walkers blew up.

The synopsis pretty much spoils the fact that the group survives if they are now on the hunt for a new place to live. However, the title of the episode is telling as well.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Padre is a term that has popped us several times during Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead. Will (Gus Halper) first introduced this concept back in the Season 7 premiere after Alicia left a note for him that only featured the single word.

Then, in other episodes, there have been several mentions, and a map made it look like Padre was a location rather than a person.

A map showing the word “Padre,” as shown in Episode 2 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC

Now, the latest trailer reveals that Padre is actually something else.

New trailer released for Episode 7

In the latest clip for Fear, a top-secret file is shown bearing the title, P.A.D.R.E.

The folder is also labeled “classified” and is an official government document. This means that it was likely found when Alicia was in the bunker as this location was built specifically by the government for emergencies such as the zombie apocalypse.

As to what P.A.D.R.E truly is, it remains to be seen and viewers will have to wait until Sunday night in order to find out more.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead is currently airing every Sunday night on AMC.