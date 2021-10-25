Fear the Walking Dead Episode 3 spoilers: June and John Dorie Sr. make a terrible discovery

Jenna Elfman stars as June, as seen in Episode 3 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

Since Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead has premiered, each episode has centered on individual characters rather than flipping between multiple storylines.

Episode 1 dealt with Victor Strand (Colman Domingo) and the new community he has managed to get up and running at remarkable speed since the nuclear bomb blasts that occurred in Season 6.

Then, Episode 2 took a look at the other side of the coin. While Victor may be thriving, Morgan (Lennie James) and Grace (Karen David) are struggling to find food for Baby Mo (Avaya White).

This format remains the same as we move forward into Episode 3 and deals with June (Jenna Elfman) and John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine). However, the title of the episode has fans wondering just how these characters tie in with someone called Cindy Hawkins.

Episode 3 synopsis

According to IMDb, Episode 3 of Fear the Walking Dead is titled “Cindy Hawkins,” which is a pretty interesting name for it and brings up plenty of questions before the synopsis is even revealed. After all, who is this Cindy?

The synopsis, which is featured below, gives little indication of who she is.

“June and Dorie’s routine in Teddy’s fallout shelter is disrupted when they discover the origins of their home and its sinister connections to Teddy’s past.”

However, fans who have been paying attention in Season 6 of Fear will know that Cindy is one of the victims of Teddy Maddox (John Glover), who was a serial killer before he was the leader of a doomsday cult.

And, considering June and John are now hunkered down in Teddy’s bunker, it seems likely that Episode 3’s story will somehow link back to this victim of Teddy’s.

In fact, an earlier clip released by AMC for Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead has already revealed that the pair will discover a dark secret inside the bunker.

It seems that Teddy’s torture room — which had never been found by police — is located inside the bunker. While the latest clip only alludes to this, it would seem that it might be enough of a reason for the pair to seek out an alternative location.

Keith Carradine stars as John Dorie Sr., as seen in Episode 3 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

New trailer released for Episode 3

The latest clip for Episode 3 of Fear the Walking Dead shows June and John inside the bunker. However, it also expands on the storyline and reveals that Victor has managed to get in contact with the pair via radio.

While the bunker may seem like the perfect location to stay protected from the radiation of the nuclear missiles, John was one of the investigators on Teddy’s case back in the 1970s, so it might be too much for him to stay there once he discovers this is where Teddy once tortured his victims.

Victor’s new community would seem like the perfect place to go considering they have made contact with him. However, the trailer shows conflict between June and John regarding Victor.

In addition to this, the clip also reveals what appears to be Victor’s first contact with Morgan.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead is currently airing every Sunday night on AMC.