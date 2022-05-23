Fear the Walking Dead: Did Madison Clark appear in Episode 14?

Kim Dickens as Madison Clark, as seen in a promo image for Season 4 of Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC/Elizabeth Weinberg

With only a few episodes left in Season 7 of AMC’s Fear the Walking Dead, viewers are getting antsy as to when Madison Clark (Kim Dickens) will make her appearance.

Previously, AMC announced the character’s return with the Season 8 renewal for the zombie apocalypse TV show.

It was confirmed then that Madison would show up at some point in Season 7 but would feature more heavily in Season 8.

So, did Madison finally make her comeback on Sunday night?

Did Madison Clark appear in Episode 14?

Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead saw Madison’s daughter, Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), finally arriving at the Tower. Victor Strand (Colman Domingo), who runs this community, invited Alicia inside for a drink, and things quickly went downhill from there.

Wes (Colby Hollman) was not impressed with how easily Victor allowed Alicia into his confidence and took over control of the Tower.

Alicia and Victor then formed an alliance to stay alive. This led to the death of Wes and culminated in a fire breaking out on the roof of the building.

Alycia Debnam-Carey stars as Alicia Clark in Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 7. Pic credit: AMC/Lauren “Lo” Smith

As yet, it is unclear as to whether Alicia and Victor — along with everyone else inside the Tower — will escape the fire, and fans will have to tune in on Sunday night to find out more.

With all of that going on, there was no time for any additional storylines, which meant that Madison did not appear in Episode 14.

So, when will Madison finally appear in Fear the Walking Dead?

Will Madison appear in Episode 15 of Fear the Walking Dead?

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, many viewers predict that Madison will make her return to Fear the Walking Dead in Episode 15.

The reasoning behind this theory is that the episode is titled Amina, which was the name of a bird mentioned by Madison when she was telling a story to Althena (Maggie Grace).

However, the synopsis and trailer for Episode 15 don’t give anything away and only focus on the immediate story involving Alicia’s group and Victor Strand’s Tower.

This means that fans will have to tune in on Sunday night to find out for certain whether Madison will make her comeback.

However, with only two episodes left for Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead, there is a 50/50 chance she will show up on Sunday night, and ScreenRant suggests that Madison might actually have something to do with the PADRE storyline that has been running throughout Season 7.

Season 7 of Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights on AMC.