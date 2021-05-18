Fear the Walking Dead: Cole from Dell Stadium makes a shock return in Episode 14

Sebastian Sozzi as Cole, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, and Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, as seen in Fear the Walking Dead. Pic credit: AMC

There has been plenty of speculation about what will happen in Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead. This is thanks to the synopsis appearing to allude to the return of Alicia Clark’s (Alycia Debnam-Carey) mother.

In addition to the synopsis revealing that Alicia will “confront her past,” it also states that she will be reunited “with old friends.” As yet, there has been no real indication as to who these old friends could be; however, some believed it could actually mean her mother, Madison (Kim Dickens).

Now, a new clip that has been released turns this theory on its head — but also might lead to the same place as those wishing for Madison’s return in Fear the Walking Dead.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Cole returns to Fear the Walking Dead

Way back in Season 4, Madison’s group were living at Dell Stadium. They had set up quite the community but, as things go in Fear the Walking Dead, it all fell apart, causing the apparent off-screen death of Madison.

Cole (Sebastian Sozzi) was another character that was presumed dead as he was in one of the cars that were overrun by walkers outside the stadium. However, the latest clip for Episode 14 shows Alicia’s startled response to meeting Cole while out on a trip with Teddy (John Glover) and Dakota (Zoe Colletti).

While the inclusion of Dakota in the clip is a surprise in itself, Cole is likely one of the “old friends” mentioned in the synopsis. It is also a character that is most likely to get Alicia to confront her past as he was there the night that her mother died.

Fans on Reddit also suggested that if Cole survived against all odds at Dell Stadium, it would leave the door open for Alicia to speculate about her mother’s survival.

“It will be someone from the stadium who will cast doubt on the idea that Madison didn’t survive. That way, they can set up a season-long troll during Season 7, so we hope that Madison comes back in Season 8,” one Redditor wrote.

Sebastian Sozzi stars as Cole, as seen in Episode 14 of Fear the Walking Dead Season 6. Pic credit: AMC

Which group does Cole belong to?

Cole only appears for a brief moment in the Episode 14 clip, so it is hard to say which community he belongs to. However, considering that Alicia looks surprised to see him there, it is unlikely that he belongs to any of the interconnected groups that Alicia associates with.

The likely conclusion is that Cole is a member of Teddy’s community and this would also tie in with the above synopsis.

Cole is seen with his gun pointed at Alicia in the short snippet from the teaser and seemed a little surprised to be recognized. So, the potential is there that he belongs to yet another group that hasn’t been introduced until now.

However, the scene could just as likely be spliced together from other scenes, and Cole might not even be pointing the gun at Alicia. This means that viewers will have to tune in on Sunday night in order to find out more.

Fear the Walking Dead airs Sunday nights at 9/8c on AMC.