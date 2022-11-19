FBI Tuesdays preview: Thanksgiving is no holiday for the teams

Heida Reed as Jamie Kellett on FBI: International. Pic credit: CBS

FBI Tuesdays are heading into Thanksgiving, but it’s no holiday for the teams.

On FBI, Maggie infiltrates a terrorist group that may be planning a big attack while still handling her personal problems.

On FBI: International, the Fly Team, wonders if they’re dealing with a victim or a killer while Raines has a new romance.

The FBI: Most Wanted team finds their Thanksgiving plans altered by an attack on a religious center.

Meanwhile, Remy faces a challenge on his own romantic front.

It adds up to plenty of thrills to close out November as FBI Tuesdays continue a strong run of episodes.

How did FBI Tuesdays do in the ratings this week?

After a few weeks off, FBI Tuesdays returned with a good opening for the mothership but a bit rougher on viewers for the spin-offs.

The main FBI gained 7.1 million viewers with a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demo. However, FBI: International was a bit lower, with 5.4 million viewers and a 0.3 demo rating. FBI: Most Wanted was also lower, with 4.6 million viewers and a matching 0.3 demo rating.

The mothership FBI benefited from the long-awaited return of Missy Peregrym as Maggie came back to duty after months of recovering from a gas attack.

However, Maggie’s lingering trauma did affect the case and strained her partnership with OA.

On FBI: International, Vo’s attempt to help a friend find her missing nephew exposed a terrorist plot. But Vo lost the friendship when she had to arrest the youth for his part in this.

Meanwhile, Forrester managed to get a local mob to back off from hurting the father of one of his neighbors.

Like Maggie, FBI: Most Wanted’s Hana was dealing with lingering trauma from her kidnapping ordeal. However, she seemed to handle it with Cannon while the team solved a case of a murder linked to a psychedelic drug company.

The shows will offer some further excitement heading into the holiday week.

What’s coming on FBI Tuesdays this week?

The night begins with FBI as Into the Fire has Maggie taking on another dangerous undercover assignment involving a possible terrorist plot.

“When a deadly truck heist arms the killers with enough ammonium nitrate to construct a massive bomb, the team discovers a link to a terrorist group Maggie is working to infiltrate.”

Maggie is still handling the aftereffects of her near-death experience, and OA is likely to be more worried about her going in deep against a deadly group.

FBI: International has the team figuring out the truth in a complicated kidnapping case in A Proven Liar.

“When an American businessman’s bodyguard and girlfriend are kidnapped a few feet away from him in Barcelona, the Fly Team questions if the man is as innocent as he claims. Also, Raines grows closer to Maya, the owner of the team’s favorite local bar.”

The promo shows the team trying to handle who’s really behind this. It will also be interesting to see Raines breaking out personally with the local bartender.

The night closes with FBI: Most Wanted having their holiday plans marred by a brutal killing at a temple in Karma.

“The team’s Thanksgiving plans are put on hold when they are brought in to investigate whether a shooting at a Buddhist temple was a hate crime or something more personal. Also, Remy and April make a tough decision.”

The Remy and April plotline sounds tricky as there has been some tension regarding Remy’s romantic past. That could distract Remy from an already harrowing case.

It will be an exciting night to close out the November sweeps period and keep fans entertained going into a short break.

FBI Tuesdays begins with FBI Season 5 at 8/7c on CBS.