Missy Peregrym addresses Maggie’s trauma on FBI

Missy Peregrym as Maggie Bell on FBI. Pic credit: CBS

Warning: This article contains SPOILERS for the latest episode of FBI.

Maggie Bell may be back on FBI, but she’s not quite the same.

The latest episode had Missy Peregrym finally returning to the series after months away due to maternity leave.

The storyline had Maggie jumping back into things on a tricky case involving a drug dealer turned murderer that included going undercover.

But partner OA was worried Maggie was racing too fast back into work and wasn’t truly ready to be back on duty.

That included concerns that Maggie may be turning to medication to try and handle her problems.

Peregrym hints that Maggie’s long-term problems may cause further issues on the job as Season 5 continues.

Maggie’s troubled return to FBI

In Season 4, Maggie was trying to stop a terrorist from unleashing a pack of sarin gas. She subdued the man but was caught in a lab with some gas.

OA saved her, but it was a long recovery for Maggie. This was the show writing off Peregrym while the actress had her second child over the summer.

Maggie finally returned in this past week’s episode, Ready or Not. She seemed ready to go on a case where a local drug dealer had killed two people.

Maggie’s role was pretty intense, including going undercover as a club owner. This had OA worried that Maggie was racing back into the job too quickly.

That included seeing Maggie freeze up at a crime scene as she had flashbacks to her attack.

His concern grew when he discovered Maggie had been prescribed Xanax by a psychiatrist. As OA pointed out, taking medication not approved by the FBI could cost Maggie her job.

Speaking to Deadline, Peregrym acknowledged that Maggie is dealing with PTSD, which will be a long struggle.

“I think it would be impossible not to be triggered in some capacity, returning to work, where she was hurt. As much as you can deal with the trauma through therapy, nothing can prepare you for how you will feel walking back into a new case where there is always a risk of it going sideways. She was given Xanax by her outside therapist which could put her job in jeopardy… but it seems to be the best option for her at the moment. A bit of a safety blanket in the immediate moment, but definitely not the solution. I think PTSD is a long-standing issue that sneaks up unexpectedly, and I guess we’ll see how this plays out for her and OA.”

Indeed the partnership between Maggie and OA is already being strained by her issues which could grow worse as things go on.

Will Maggie and OA’s partnership break?

Throughout the episode, OA was highly protective of Maggie, even ready to end the operation with worries that she couldn’t handle it.

It built up to a massive fight between the two, with Maggie defending herself and hurt that OA didn’t trust her.

Peregrym noted that OA hadn’t been ready for Maggie’s near-death and was going too far protecting her, which could hurt their partnership.

She said, “I think the deeper issue is that they both think they are doing the right thing by one another. Maggie has been honest with OA, and he believes that he is being a good partner by protecting her, but they aren’t actually on the same page. There’s a lot of grief and fear underneath the behavior, and it needs to be addressed.”

The partnership will be tested further in next week’s episode when Maggie tries to infiltrate a terrorist group.

Peregrym acknowledges that if Maggie and OA can’t overcome their issues, it could endanger more than just their friendship.

She continued, “I think it’s already difficult to come to work and want to have your partner believe in you, and instead, your abilities are constantly being questioned. Which again, creates a dangerous situation.”

As fans hope Maggie and OA get through this tricky situation, they can expect Maggie’s road to recovery to take a long while on FBI.

FBI Season 5 airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.