FBI Tuesdays preview: A big return marks a new night of action

Missy Peregrym as Maggie Bell on FBI. Pic credit: CBS

FBI Tuesdays are back in a big way this week.

After taking a couple of weeks off, all three FBI shows are on their regular times with some major developments.

The biggest is the long-awaited return of Missy Peregrym to FBI, although the question is if Maggie is truly ready for duty.

On FBI: International, Vo once more needs to help an old friend out of a jam while Forrester goes on a private mission.

Finally, the FBI: Most Wanted team delves into a weird industry to find a deadly killer.

It adds up to a terrific new week of drama to keep fans entertained after a brief break.

How did FBI’s special Sunday episode do in the ratings?

While FBI Tuesdays have been off for a couple of weeks, the mothership FBI did have a special episode Sunday, November 6.

The timing was because all regular CBS coverage was suspended Tuesday to cover the U.S. midterm elections.

Sign up for our newsletter!

FBI also had an “extra” episode, as Episode 3 was really the delayed Season 4 finale.

While there was some waiting due to NFL games running long, the show did well following 60 Minutes with 6.6 million viewers and a 0.6 rating in the 18-49 demo.

It was a big episode as the team investigated the kidnapping of a boy whose mother turned out to be a CIA agent being blackmailed into giving up a source.

Nina put herself on the line to help rescue the mother and child. However, she surprised the team by announcing she was leaving to join the white-collar crimes division.

The reason was Nina was pregnant with Scola’s child. She told him she needed time to figure out her next move as they tearfully bid farewell.

This was the excuse to write out Shantel VanSanten, who’d been filling in while Missy Peregrym was on maternity leave.

Now, this week’s FBI will offer the return fans have waited for.

What’s coming on FBI Tuesdays this week?

The biggest story, of course, is FBI as Ready Or Not has Maggie finally returning to duty after nearly being killed in a sarin gas attack.

While she seems ready to go, OA has to question if Maggie is truly up for the task again.

“Maggie returns from medical leave in time to help the team investigate two homicides: a law student on track to attend the FBI Academy and a young man with possible gang ties. Also, an inadvertent revelation from Maggie causes OA to worry that she is rushing back into the job too quickly.”

OA has had his own problems with his temper and recovering from a mugging. Thus, he knows what it’s like for someone to be in denial of a near-death experience and is concerned that Maggie may be jumping into things too soon.

Meanwhile, Scola hasn’t told anyone about Nina’s pregnancy, but it’s likely his being a father may be a distraction.

On FBI: International, Vo helps a friend in a jam while Forrester is looking after the local mob threatening a neighbor in Call It Anarchy.

“Vo’s friend from the U.S. Navy calls in a favor to help find her missing nephew in Crete. Meanwhile, Forrester hangs back in Budapest to take care of personal business.”

The last time a friend of Vo’s needed help, it went badly, so hopefully, this works out a bit better. Meanwhile, Forrester’s concern over the local mob may get him in some trouble.

Finally, FBI: Most Wanted has Patent Pending that sends the team on a bizarre hunt.

“After a tech entrepreneur is abducted from a rave in Brooklyn and found bludgeoned to death at his estate in Connecticut, Remy and the team must dive into the world of psychedelics to find his killer.”

While there’s no promo for the episode yet, it sounds like a complex case for the team that may prove trickier than it seems.

With a big return marking a big evening, FBI Tuesdays are ready to make up for the delay with some great storytelling.

FBI Tuesdays begin with FBI Season 5 at 8/7c on CBS.