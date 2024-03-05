FBI schedule includes a break before new episodes return

The FBI universe may have just returned to the air after almost a year off, but sadly, we’re already getting a short break in the schedule.

Unlike in the past, this latest hiatus has nothing to do with the show’s production schedule.

Instead, the shows on the broadcast network will take a breather on Tuesday, March 5.

After such a long break between seasons, a surefire way to ruin the momentum for FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted is to put them on hiatus.

But this time, it’s necessary. There was the hope that with all CBS dramas airing truncated seasons, the breaks in the schedule would be pretty much non-existent.

The three FBI universe series have aired three episodes, so we’re still very early into their latest runs.

When will the FBI universe return to CBS?

All three shows will return on Tuesday, March 12. FBI will kick things off at 8/7c, followed by FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted.

All three shows are expected to have 13 episodes this season, so they may air through early summer on CBS before returning to a more traditional rollout strategy in the fall.

The smaller episode order and the later-than-usual start are due to the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes.

There is no show without the talented people who bring them to life.

What can we expect when FBI returns?

The series is set to stage a Rookie Blue reunion with Charlotte Sullivan joining the cast for a multiple-episode arc, TVLine reports.

Her first episode is set to air on March 12.

Sullivan co-starred with FBI’s Missy Peregrym for six seasons of the ABC hit Rookie Blue.

Reunions are always fun for fans of both shows, and we’re intrigued to see what Sullivan brings to the role of Jessica Blake, a person from Maggie’s past.

Will the FBI universe be renewed for the 2024-25 season?

CBS has already started making renewal and cancellation decisions, but the FBI universe still awaits word on its future.

The good news is that all three shows have increased in total viewers, a feat unheard of nowadays in a fragmented TV market.

They remain competitive on Tuesday nights, so ending them is unnecessary.

As Monsters and Critics previously reported, CBS has renewed Tracker for Season 2 and canceled Blue Bloods, Bob Hearts Abishola, and Young Sheldon.

Decisions about the rest of the network’s slate are expected fairly soon, and we’ll keep you updated on any changes.

