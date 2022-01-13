FBI: International: Heida Reed talks about Kellett’s future with the team

Kellett (Heida Reed) leads Forrester (Luke Kleintank) on a tough case on FBI: International. Pic credit: CBS

Warning: This article has SPOILERS for the latest episode of FBI: International.

The Fly Team may be in for a big shake-up.

Heida Reed is speaking out about how this week’s episode of FBI: International will affect the future of the relationship of Kellett and Forrester and the rest of the series.

The Kellett-Forrester dynamic at work

The pilot for FBI: International established that Kellett (Reed) and team leader Forrester (Luke Kleintank) were good partners and a friendly dynamic not unlike the other FBI teams.

But the final scenes established the pair were also lovers. While they tried to keep it quiet, it didn’t take long for teammates Vo and Raines to figure it out but they didn’t speak on it.

The relationship has been tested, such as Forrester wanting to keep Kellett on the sidelines after she was shot on a case, but they kept strong. Yet events are now pushing it to a breaking point.

In an earlier episode, Kellett became emotionally involved in a case where an illegal porn website owner was murdered. It was clearly done by a young woman whose sister (a victim of the site) had killed herself.

The woman’s father claimed he’d done it to spare his daughter a jail sentence, with Kellett ensuring he got off lightly. She then tossed the bag with the murder weapon into a river.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Kellett was affected by how her own sister had committed suicide years before. In the latest episode, Close To the Sun, an oversight agent pressed Kellett on her actions in Prague, including showing a photo of her on the bridge.

Forrester piped up that Kellett was with him at the time. Kellett was upset that Forrester was risking his own career for her and that they needed “a break.”

Heida Reed on Kellett’s feelings

Kellett (Heida Reed) and Forrester (Luke Kleintank) search for a personal clue on FBI: International. Pic credit: CBS

Speaking to Give Me My Remote, Reed shared how Kellett seems serious on a break from Forrester, if not the team.

“I think for her, she’s just taking it a day at a time, because that’s all she can do at this point. And I think when she says break, she means break. She just is really trying as much as she can not to get Forrester involved deeper than he already is. And when she says she doesn’t want anyone to feel responsible, she means that. She doesn’t want to drag anybody else into her mess.”

Reed added that rather than be relieved Forrester aided Kellett, “I think she’s just devastated that he’s involved himself at all. In general, she just buries herself in her work. It’s kind of like this nagging feeling, this ever present thing…but you just got to carry on. I think that’s where she’s at with what she did.”

There is much of Kellett’s past that remains a mystery. A conversation with her mother indicated Kellett had a romantic fling with a different co-worker in the past. There is also how her sister’s suicide affected her actions in Prague. Reed seems eager to explore more of that past.

“I am always thrilled to see more pieces of the puzzle as I read more episodes. I’m sure that we’ll learn more about what really happened and what the consequences will be for what she did in Prague. I’m interested in exploring how much Kellett feels responsible for what happened to her sister. She obviously does a lot, because her actions in Prague are sort of fueled by not feeling like she was in control of what happened to her sister. So, I guess I’m interested in seeing whether she’s ever going to come to terms with sharing more about it to the people in her life and taking responsibility for what she’s done.”

While Reed doesn’t share more details on what is to come for future episodes, it’s obvious that Forrester and Kellett will have to change their dynamic with the team. But she hopes to show more of Kellett’s personal life and “it’ll be interesting to see what Jamie gets up to on her own.”

This will be a significant shift for the Fly Team yet also adds more spark for FBI: International’s season.

FBI: International returns with new episodes Tuesday, February 1 at 9/8c on CBS.