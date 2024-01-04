Fans react to Whoopi Goldberg yelling ‘I’m leaving’ on The View

The View is on fire with the hot topics and their guests this week. Remarkably, the ladies return from their extended break, and fans are happy.

Chris Christie, the former governor of New Jersey, was the lone guest during the hot topic episode this week, and it was a long hour of intense debate between him and the ladies.

Whoopi Goldberg had a relaxing holiday, and fans were excited to see how youthful she looked after her break and took to social media to discuss it.

Judging by her demeanor during the Chris Christie segments, she probably wished she was still on vacation.

During the segment, she looked bored and threw up her hands, seemingly in despair. She waited for a break in the lengthy debate to discuss another topic.

Whoopi wanted to talk about the abortion issue, but Chris Christie was stuck on assigning blame for the economy to the current president. It got so bad that Whoopi said, “I’m leaving!” at one point.

Whoopi’s fans noticed and reacted on social media

Whoopi was not interested in the topic at hand and wanted to change it to abortion. She did not engage at all during the inflation discussion.

She looked bored, muttered to herself, and finally had had enough and said so.

After she threw up her hands and said she was leaving, she nudged Sara Haines to jump in and change the subject.

Fans noticed the whole exchange, and the posts were flying on X, formerly known as Twitter.

One fan said what everyone was thinking, “Whoopi was about to leave the table!”

And another noticed Whoopi’s angry face and concluded, “I don’t blame her one bit.”

The clip of Whoopi wanting to leave the table can be found on The View’s YouTube channel.

Joy Behar is ‘Chris Christie’s biggest fan,’ she says

Chris Christie argued with most of the ladies on the panel during Wednesday’s show, but he has a surprising Democratic ally. Joy Behar, sick with COVID-19 during the last part of December, has aligned herself with Chris Christie.

Joy Behar went on Brian Teta’s podcast after the show and admitted that she is now ‘Chris Christie’s biggest fan.” Although they differ significantly in their political views, Joy noted that anyone who does not like Trump is now a good friend to her.

Joy cited the adage, “The enemy of my enemy is my friend.” Joy doesn’t like former president Donald Trump; now that Chris Christie is against him too, she has chosen to be friendly with him.

The View airs weekdays at 11/10c on ABC.