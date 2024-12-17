Family Feud viewers complain of ‘weirdest’ question of all time: ‘Made me cringe!’

Some Family Feud viewers think producers have run out of good survey questions.

With Steve Harvey hosting the show, there’s never a shortage of laughter among viewers, whether from his impromptu antics or the contestants’.

But this time, it was Steve laughing.

In a recent episode of Family Feud, Steve Harvey couldn’t contain himself as he laughed out loud while reading his cue card.

The Russell family faced off against the Shields family in the episode.

Family Feud uploaded the segment to YouTube in a clip captioned, “4 things a cheap guy uses to pierce his nipple.”

Steve Harvey gets a kick out of a Family Feud survey question

After chuckling, Steve read the question to Katie and Marcus, the two contestants facing off at the podium.

When Steve read the question aloud, it was easy to see why he had to laugh.

“Name something a cheap guy might use to pierce his own nipple,” the survey question read.

It didn’t take long for Family Feud fans to swarm the comments section of the YouTube video, calling out the survey question as one of the “dumbest” ones they’ve ever witnessed on the show.

Family Feud viewers weren’t impressed with the survey question

One YouTube user said they’ve seen a lot of “dumb” questions on Family Feud, but “this one takes the trophy as the stupidest and weirdest question ever asked.”

“I’ve to say the family feud is running out of questions,” wrote @WeAreTheWorld888.

A third Family Feud viewer added, “Wow what a question.”

Family Feud fans weigh in. Pic credit: @familyfeud/YouTube

Others asked, “Bruh wtf is this question!” and “What kind of question is that!?”

One critic wondered whether Family Feud producers were “running low” on survey questions to ask.

“Every answer made me cringe!” added @ijustliketocook.

More Family Feud fans weigh in. Pic credit: @familyfeud/YouTube

Family Feud contestants battle it out to come up with the last answer on the board

While Katie’s answer, a “pin,” made it into the top four with 27 survey answers, she was beaten out by her opponent, Marcus, who came up with the top answer, “needle,” which accrued 58 matching answers from survey participants.

Marcus’ family opted to play rather than pass, trying to guess the remaining two answers on the board.

Unfortunately, the Russell family couldn’t pull through, turning the game over to the Shields family.

The Shields were also unsuccessful with their last-chance attempt, meaning the Russells were the game’s winners.

However, the number four answer remained a mystery, so Steve shared it with the teams and the studio audience.

With only four survey participant responses, “stapler” was at the bottom of the board in the fourth spot.