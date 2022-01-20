Exclusive: Mountain Monsters create hillbilly hazmat suit and still pursue Grafton Monster

The A.I.M.S. team has duct tape ready for everything, even a hillbilly hazmat suit on Mountain Monsters. Pic credit: Travel Channel

On the next Mountain Monsters for Travel Channel, a tutorial in do-it-yourself hillbilly hazmat suits, a revelation about Trapper Tice, a close encounter with Huckleberry, and the continued hunt for the Grafton Monster makes up this new episode titled “Huckleberry’s Monster.”

The A.I.M.S. team is still trying to cope with the discoveries made of gruesome cow parts here and there, and the guys each have a story to tell. After the guys ponder the missing Trapper Tice hound from an old photo, Huckleberry tells his buddies about his encounter with what he believed to be the Grafton Monster.

Later, Jeff breaks out his silver duct tape “hillbilly hazmat suit” to do blood work on an old dog collar. And Buck gets into a wild fistfight with some locals at night.

About the Grafton Monster

The continued hunt for the alleged Grafton Monster is still the focus of a season without the A.I.M.S. team leader, Trapper Tice.

Despite this, Trapper is very much a fixture of each show, something the showrunner Colt Straub told Monsters & Critics in an exclusive interview ahead of the season about when he and his brother Duke first met Trapper Tice.

He said: “We [Duke and Colt] meet Trapper, no joke, that guy was as legit as it comes in regards to anything with hunting, trapping the outdoors. His outdoor knowledge was remarkable. It was something featured in the show. Trapper was an endless well of knowledge when it comes to trapping. And he was able to take that interest in the cryptozoologist world and the crypto episode creatures and combine the two subjects, which is why it worked.”

The Grafton Monster is named for Grafton, West Virginia, where a behemoth humanoid creature said to have bizarre rubber-like skin allegedly has been killing cows. The beast is said to be at least nine feet in height. Some believe it is headless. Others think its head is tucked up inside in its neck, with superhuman strength and a ruthless taste for blood.

About the series

The A.I.M.S. team reconvene and strategize as they hunt for the Grafton Monster. Pic credit: Travel Channel

This season, the big get is the elusive and most famous of the monsters, Bigfoot. Still, the Grafton Monster has occupied a lot of the action for these Appalachian Investigations of Mysterious Sightings team (A.I.M.S.) as they roam the mysterious Tygart Valley in West Virginia.

The surviving members, Willy McQuillian, Jeff Headlee, Alfred “Huckleberry” Lott, Jacob “Buck” Lowe, and William “Wild Bill” Neff, are still determined to go after a massive Bigfoot that they know roams these hidden hills, but they detour for this Grafton beast.

In Monsters & Critics’ exclusive interview with Straub, we learn intimate details of all the cast. Straub gives us a rundown on each cast member.

About Huckleberry, Straub said: “He’s a gentle giant. He’s security and a badass. He looks awesome. He’s a Marine and can handle himself, but at the same time, he knows how to defuse situations with ‘the look.’ Trapper could not have found a better guy for security. He knows his way around the woods and knows his way around the bar. He owns a bar. He stands six foot five and has to be at least 300 pounds. So he’s as big as he looks. But if one person has the most one-liners in the show, it’s Huckleberry. He’s a master of the simple deliveries, but I think he gets away with it because of his size, but he’s also the nicest guy you’d ever meet.”

Season Six of the cult-classic series returns with ten new one-hour episodes.

Time to let your imagination run wild as the team explores the backwoods:

