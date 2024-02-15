EVIL: Paramount+ horror drama coming to an end, but when does it return?

We may not be ready to say goodbye to Dr. Kristen Bouchard (Katja Herbers) and her friends, but we don’t have a choice.

Paramount+ has confirmed the upcoming fourth season of EVIL will be its last.

The only good news from the announcement is that four additional episodes have been ordered to help bring the series to a close.

Many shows don’t get endings, but EVIL has been one of those shows that beat the odds.

The procedural premiered on CBS in September 2019 and scored a renewal quickly despite soft on-air viewership.

Because the show had such a robust digital footprint, it was moved to Paramount+ beginning with its second season, where it will remain through its fourth and final season.

It sounds like Paramount+ canceled EVIL

The series centers on a forensic psychologist named Kristen, who teams up with David Acosta (Mike Colter) and Ben Shakir (Aasif Mandvi) when the Catholic Church asks her to investigate reported supernatural events.

Throughout the first three seasons, we had plenty of thrills and chills, and there was the sense that the show could go on for the years to come.

The decision to end the series doesn’t sound like it came from co-creators Robert and Michelle King, who thanked the streaming service for the four additional episodes to “end EVIL in the world in style.”

In their joint statement, the husband and wife said they “will miss the show and cast.”

“In many ways, it was a dream project, but sadly, evil will outlast EVIL. See you in May.”

When will EVIL Season 4 premiere?

That’s right, EVIL fans, the last-ever episodes will begin streaming in May.

EVIL has typically had a weekly rollout on the platform, and we’re inclined to believe that will continue, given that the four bonus episodes have yet to be filmed.

Michael Emerson, Andrea Martin, Kurt Fuller, Christine Lahti, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp also star.

Despite being initially seen as a safe haven for its content, Paramount+ has become increasingly cutthroat over the last six months, canceling many fan favorites.

Paramount+ has been canceling many beloved shows recently

One of the biggest — and most shocking — is iCarly, which got the chop after three seasons despite being touted as a strong performer.

Fatal Attraction, Grease: The Rise of the Pink Ladies, Rabbit Hole, and Wolf Pack have also been canceled without conclusions.

Meanwhile, SEAL Team is ending with Season 7, so it makes us wonder what shows will be on the platform later this year.

The Challenge: All Stars, once seen as a massive priority in the service’s global rollout, has been left out in the cold, with a season filmed and on the bench for a year.

Evil is currently on hiatus. The series returns to Paramount+ in May.