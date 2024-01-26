Wolf Pack: Sarah Michelle Gellar drama canceled after one season

Sarah Michelle Gellar’s long-awaited return to the small screen has been cut short.

Paramount+ has officially canceled Wolf Pack ten months after its freshman finale.

The series kicked off in January 2023 and picked up with a deadly fire ravaging California.

It triggered a series of supernatural events, and a group of teenagers came together under strange circumstances.

Gellar, best known for her work on Buffy the Vampire Slayer, played an arson investigator named Kristin Ramsey.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Despite spending much of the freshman season against the group of werewolves at the show’s core, the now-series finale found fans being let in on a big secret:

Kristin was also a werewolf.

Wolf Pack season 2 promised to be very different

The first season of Wolf Pack set the stage for a much bigger second season that will sadly never see the light of day now.

In addition to Gellar, the teen drama starred Armani Jackson as Everett Lang, Bella Shepard as Blake Navarro, Chloe Rose Robertson as Luna Briggs, Tyler Lawrence Gray as Harlan Briggs, and Rodrigo Santoro as Garrett Briggs.

Wolf Pack launched on the same day as the Teen Wolf universe returned with a movie, and Paramount+ went all in on promotion for the supernatural shows.

Sadly, the response for Wolf Pack never reached the level of Teen Wolf, with the show netting a disappointing 44 percent approval rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes.

Wolf Pack was no Teen Wolf

Paramount+ did not reveal any viewership statistics for the series, but the news isn’t surprising, even if it was a strong performer.

Many media companies are in a period of scaling back spending as the market becomes more difficult.

It has led to some shocking cancellations, but the sad reality for Wolf Pack is that the dual Hollywood strikes probably contributed to the cancellation.

With the show being off the air for ten months and no plan to get Wolf Pack back into production, its chances of survival were slim.

Undoubtedly, there was a lot of excitement for the project due to Gellar’s involvement.

Sarah Michelle Gellar has had countless beloved roles

Gellar has had numerous memorable roles during her career, but she’ll always be remembered for playing Buffy Summers, the one girl in all the world tasked with slaying vampires.

While the show had countless fans, it sounds like the set was a toxic place to work.

Buffy the Vampire Slayer launched in 1997, and Gellar went on to star in movies such as Cruel Intentions, Scream 2, I Know What You Did Last Summer, and The Grudge.

Gellar was set to reprise her Kathryn Merteuil role from Cruel Intentions in a 2006 NBC series, but the show was scrapped after a pilot presentation was filmed.

It’s unclear what Gellar’s next move will be or if Wolf Pack will be shopped to other outlets, but given the time since filming wrapped, there’s a good chance the talent was released from contract a long time ago.

Paramount+ seems to be canceling YA content

Paramount+ has been gradually eradicating its roster of YA content, with shows like Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies, iCarly, and Star Trek: Prodigy recently getting canceled.

The Peyton List-fronted School Spirits scored a renewal after a compelling season of mystery, but it’s unclear how long it will last if the streaming service is slowly but surely getting rid of content geared at younger audiences.

It’s a real shame we won’t see what becomes of Wolf Pack now.

Wolf Pack is available to stream on Paramount+.