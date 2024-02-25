Emily VanCamp is pregnant, expecting second child with Josh Bowman

Congratulations are in order for Revenge alums Emily VanCamp and Josh Bowman.

The former Emily Thorne actress took to Instagram Saturday to share that she and Bowman are expecting their second child together.

In a series of photos on the social media platform, we see VanCamp sporting a baby bump as she poses in front of a wall.

In another photo, Bowman and their daughter, Iris, are present.

“Not long now.. Ready when you are little love 🤍🤍🤍,” VanCamp wrote alongside the photos.

VanCamp and Bowman met in 2011 on the set of ABC’s frothy primetime soap Revenge, and it was love at first sight.

VanCamp played Emily Thorne, a young woman who returned to the Hamptons to get revenge on the people who framed her father for a crime he didn’t commit.

Bowman played Daniel Grayson, Emily’s love interest, and her in into the family she wanted to take down.

Although their characters’ love story concluded quickly as secrets and lies tore them apart, VanCamp and Bowman have been together since.

VanCamp and Bowman married in 2018

After dating from 2012, they married in 2018, and The Resident alum has kept fans updated on their relationship via her Instagram account.

In December, the 37-year-old celebrated their fifth wedding anniversary with photos and a sweet caption on Instagram.

“5 years married, 12 together ❤️ What a beautiful ride it’s been. Love the life we’ve built, our wild adventures but mostly the little family we’ve created,” she captioned the post.

“Happy Anniversary my love ✨✨✨. Can’t wait for all that is to come!!”

The happy couple welcomed Iris into the world in August 2021, sharing a photo of her daughter’s hand wrapped around her finger on Instagram.

“Welcome to the world our sweet little Iris 💐. Our hearts are full 💗,” the actress shared with her followers.

Revenge almost got a sequel series

While the pair are focused on their family and relationship, Revenge almost staged a comeback on ABC.

The series aired from 2011-15 and almost got a sequel that featured a new cast with one person from the original series to return.

The series would have focused on a Latina immigrant who arrived in Malibu to get revenge on a pharmaceutical dynasty that caused “the murder of her biochemist mother, the destruction of her family, and a global epidemic,” per the project’s description.

The only likely cast member to return was Gabriel Mann’s Nolan.

Even if the show saw the light of day, the chances of VanCamp and Bowman sharing the screen were slim to none because Daniel was killed off in the drama’s final season.

Then again, given the amount of thought-dead characters to return, anything could have happened.

ABC has been on a bit of a cancellation spree of late, with The Good Doctor and Station 19 among the shows getting the pink slip, so maybe a return to that universe would have ended with few answers.

The broadcast networks, as a whole, are switching things up, and that means more cancellations than in recent years. Blue Bloods’ cancellation is one of the biggest surprises.

Revenge Seasons 1-4 are now streaming on Hulu.