Emily Fornell on NCIS cast: Actress Juliette Angelo returns for Season 18

The NCIS cast is going to be joined by actress Juliette Angelo for the first new episodes of 2021.

The Season 18 winter premiere night will finally bring an end to the Gibbs and Fornell investigation that dominated the storylines through the first three episodes of the season.

The return of Tobias Fornell (played by Joe Spano) has been fun for a lot of viewers, especially since he has been able to share so many scenes with Gibbs (Mark Harmon).

At the crux of their investigation was the effort to bring the people to justice that caused Fornell’s daughter Emily to suffer a drug overdose. The overdose took place during the Season 16 finale.

As for the character of Emily Fornell, she was originally played by a younger actress, but the show aged up the character and brought her back for more episodes.

Who plays Emily Fornell on the NCIS cast?

Actress Juliette Angelo is becoming very recognizable to NCIS fans at this point, having already appeared in six episodes. That number is about to increase as the Season 18 return date finally arrives on CBS.

Outside of the world of NCIS, though, Angelo has worked on a number of other projects.

Fans of the Showtime series Shameless know Angelo as Geneva. In an interesting coincidence, she also played a Gallagher in a previous show, when she starred as June Gallagher on Malibu Country.

Other shows that Angelo has appeared on in more than one episode include The Haunted Hathaways (Meadow MacIntosh), Mad Men (Carol), and 11.22.63 (Bobbi Jill Allnut).

She has also been seen in the films Hope Springs Eternal (Sarah Handleman), I’ll Be Next Door for Christmas (Nicky), and New Year’s Eve (Sadie). She is also a juror in The Trial of the Chicago 7 – which just came out.

Now, Emily Fornell is showing up in the episode credits for two new episodes of NCIS that are called Sunburn and Head of the Snake.

An important moment is coming up soon for the NCIS cast. One of the main characters is leaving the show, so there could be some drama or a few twists written into the remaining Season 18 episodes.

As for the NCIS spin-offs, another hiatus is about to take place that could last at least a few weeks. NCIS: Los Angeles and NCIS: New Orleans won’t have new episodes for a while. We hope that the shows make it back on to Sunday nights with new episodes very soon.

NCIS airs Tuesdays at 8/7c on CBS.