Emily D. Baker from Depp v. Heard: Who is the YouTuber from the Netflix docuseries?

The docuseries Depp v. Heard on Netflix is a three-episode portrayal of the social media uproar surrounding Johnny Depp’s defamation case against his ex-wife, Amber Heard. Since its release on the streaming platform, viewers have expressed interest in a YouTube personality named Emily D. Baker.

The series showcases Baker and includes several YouTube personalities (and some from TikTok).

Among them are Darth News, a Deadpool-masked fan of Depp, and Popcorned Planet’s Andy Signore.

The documentary delves into the amplified negativity new media brings and frequently uses Baker to illustrate these problems.

But who exactly is Emily D. Baker, and why are Netflix viewers curious about her?

Here’s what readers should know about this accomplished YouTuber.

The Emily Show

We are not frequent watchers of The Emily Show, but here is our takeaway from the videos we did view.

Emily D. Baker produces videos (and a podcast) where she breaks down the legal dynamics of pop culture events.

For example, the videos we did see involved the sidebar elements of the Johnny Depp and Amber Heard trial, and the YouTuber dished out her expert opinion on the matters involving Michael Oher.

The 45-year-old internet star’s approach resembles a mixture of TMZ and Court TV. She does long, extensive discussions about pop culture icons and their legal woes. It’s very matter-of-fact in the legal bits, with a splash of gossipy tea to add something different.

Baker’s “about” section on Youtube describes her show as a place that “provides legal analysis that helps you understand the law with humor, Cursey Words, and our own Law Nerds Dictionary.”

She adds, “Remember, this is commentary, not legal advice.”

More about Emily D. Baker from Depp V. Heard

Baker was the L.A. Deputy District Attorney for many years before making a career switch. Speaking to Shout Out LA, the legal pop culture analyst discusses her reasons for changing careers, telling the outlet, “I thought I would become a Deputy District Attorney, work there until I retired,”

Baker adds, “After t10 years in my career, burnout became too much to overcome, and I shifted into entrepreneurship, a shift that unexpectedly led me to a full-time career as a YouTube streamer.”

As the L.A. Times notes, this would be a decision that eventually paid off. The outlet’s headline about Baker writes, “The Amber Heard-Johnny Depp trial has turned this ex-L.A. prosecutor into a YouTube star.” And they have a point.

The former Deputy District Attorney has over 700,000 subscribers on YouTube and over 130 million views on the platform. Not to mention, the social media star has around 146,000 followers on Instagram.

The Johnny Depp and Amber Heard defamation suit eventually found a conclusion. And the sum awarded was lower than one might think. Heard finally paid Depp a million dollars instead of eight million. And Depp gave the money to charity.

As far as Baker, she is still doing weekly live shows. If readers wish to check out the YouTuber’s broadcast, she broadcasts live on Tuesdays and Thursdays.

Depp v. Heard is now streaming on Netflix.