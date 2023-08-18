Depp v. Heard on Netflix: Did Amber Heard pay Johnny Depp his money?

The defamation trial between Johnny Depp and Amber Heard was a highly unusual event. The courtroom atmosphere had the internet in a stir, even with rumors Depp was dating his lead attorney (he wasn’t).

The Netflix docuseries Depp v. Heard highlights how it became a media spectacle, with even social media influencers like YouTubers and TikTokers adding to the negativity.

Although the limited series delves deeper into the nuances of their relationship, the court at the time ultimately sided with Depp winning a large settlement against Heard.

As a result of the verdict, Depp was granted $15 million, consisting of $10 million in compensatory damages and $5 million in punitive damages. At the same time, Heard was awarded $2 million in compensation.

Although a cap in Virginia has the max on punitive damages around $10.35 million, with the Aquaman’s star countersuit of $2 million, she actually owed $8 million.

However, the question remains: did Amber Heard pay Johnny Depp the awarded sum?

For viewers of the Netflix docuseries, here is what to know about the series and the status of Amber Heard’s payment to Johnny Depp.

What is Depp v. Heard about on Netflix?

The series is a three-episode recounting of the defamation trial and how it impacted the current public opinion landscape.

The limited series takes various clips from the court proceedings and cross-cuts the footage with reactions from social media platforms.

As the premise explains, this was the first “trial by TikTok.” As the court footage plays, various YouTube personalities lambast their opinions over the footage, making fun of the lawyers, the cross-examinations, and mostly Amber Heard.

The approach seems incredibly impartial to a fault, even towards the YouTubers. There is much to unpack here, including one of the focused personalities, Andy Signore of Popcorned Planet — a former talent from ScreenJunkies. One Google search of Signore could be an entire episode, and well, what kind of episode that will be, we will let readers decide. But the weird YouTube and TikTok personalities to spawn from Depp V Heard’s trial are worth exploring.

That said, it weaves in and out, showing the hyperbolic reactions online — some toxic and some not — until the verdict arrives.

But did Amber Heard pay Johnny Depp $8 million?

Did Amber Heard pay Johnny Depp?

Many readers may be intrigued to learn that, despite the highly publicized civil suit, both parties ultimately agreed to a significantly lower settlement behind closed doors.

Rather than the originally proposed $8 million, the legal teams settled on a mere $1 million, which TMZ reports was covered by Heard’s insurance. This payment was reportedly made in June of 2023, and Depp has since donated all the funds to five different charities.

These charities include the Make-A-Film Foundation, The Painted Turtle, Red Feather, Tetiaroa Society, and the Amazonia Fund Alliance.

Regardless of one’s personal opinions on the case, it’s a somewhat positive outcome considering the intense bitterness of the civil trial.

Both Amber Heard and Johnny Depp are moving forward with their professional lives.

Amber Heard recently premiered her new movie In the Fire at the Taormina Film Festival in Sicily, where Variety says she was warmly received on the turquoise carpet, despite concerns about possible Depp fanatics. She is also set to return in the upcoming movie Aquaman: The Lost Kingdom.

Johnny Depp, on the other hand, recently played the role of Louis XV in Jeanne du Barry and currently has no other roles in the pipeline.

Depp v. Heard is now streaming on Netflix.