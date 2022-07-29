Camille Vasquez gives her opinion on why people thought she was dating Johnny Depp

Camille Vasquez sits down with Gayle King to discuss the Johnny Depp case. Pic credit: CBS Mornings/YouTube

Camille Vasquez opens up about the Johnny Depp dating rumors in a new interview.

During the trial, which was watched by millions, observers spread rumors that the 59-year-old actor was dating his attorney.

Others wished the pair would date due to the perceived chemistry between the two.

However, Camille quickly poured cold water on the dating rumors as she has a British boyfriend who she recently introduced to the Pirates of the Caribbean star.

Superstar attorney Camille Vasquez rose to fame following the televised defamation trial between her client Johnny Depp against Amber Heard.

In a new interview, she puts the spotlight on the young associates who helped the Hollywood star win the case.

Camille Vasquez gives her take on the Johnny Depp romance rumors

CBS Mornings host Gayle King visited the Brown Rudnick law firm in New York to interview Vasquez and two of the five associates, 32-year-old Samuel Moniz and 34-year-old Jessica Myers, who helped Depp win the defamation case.

“There were a lot of social media rumors that you and Johnny Depp were romantically involved,” King said to Camille, continuing:

“Why do you think those rumors started? And what did you think when you heard them?”

“It was disappointing to hear them,” Vasquez said, continuing, “But I think they started because people like love stories. They like to make things up, right? Doesn’t mean they’re true. And obviously, in this case, they weren’t true, never have been true.”

King then questioned Depp’s attorney’s perceived affection for the actor: “I think people thought, ‘Well, you know, they are kind of touchy-feely,'” she suggested.

“Sure,” Vasquez agreed, continuing, “but I’m touchy-feely with everyone. I mean, that’s just who I am,” she laughed. “I’m naturally described as a warm person. And I don’t think there’s anything wrong with caring for your clients, right?”

Vasquez added, “I was fighting for his life, his name. It’s perfectly normal, I think, to be able to extend a hand and give him a hug and make him feel like he was protected.”

As previously reported by Monsters and Critics, Camille initially labeled the rumors “sexist” but echoed a similar sentiment to her thoughts in the CBS interview.

Johnny Depp’s lawyer Camille Vasquez says it was “disappointing” to hear romance rumors during the trial, adding that the warmth she and her team extended to him was an effort to make him feel “protected.” https://t.co/otGCuIGa62 pic.twitter.com/hKCxHkMO6m — CBS Mornings (@CBSMornings) July 28, 2022

Camille Vasquez explains why Johnny Depp wanted the trial televised

In the same interview, when asked about why cameras were in the courtroom, Vasquez told Gayle King that it “was important” for Johnny because he wanted to tell his side of the story after what she describes as “horrific allegations” made against her client by his ex-wife Amber Heard.

Gayle chimed in, adding that “horrific allegations” were made on both sides, and asked whether Depp was damaged by the revelations about his private life made public during the trial.

Camille responded, stating that Depp felt “he had nothing else left to lose” after being accused of domestic violence, which he vehemently denied.