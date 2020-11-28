Duck Dynasty’s Bella Robertson is engaged at age 18 to Jacob Mayo

Duck Dynasty star Bella Robertson, 18, got engaged to her boyfriend of six months, Jacob Mayo.

The couple shared the news on Instagram and celebrated with their family and friends.

Bella is the youngest daughter of Willie and Korie Robertson. Her older sister Sadie shared a video of the young couple on her Instagram Story announcing the engagement. Bella reposted the video along with her family and friends reacting to the news.

Duck Dynasty aired on A&E for five years and concluded in 2017.

The popular reality series ran for 11 seasons and produced several spin-offs.

Bella’s father Willie Robertson is the CEO of Duck Commander and she has six siblings.

Her sister Sadie has four million followers on Instagram and announced that she is expecting a baby girl last month after getting engaged to Christian Huff last year.

Fans react to Bella Robertson getting engaged at 18

Bella Robertson took to Instagram to announce her engagement to Jacob Mayo with the following caption: “I was thankful for you yesterday, I am thankful for you today, and now I get to be thankful for you for the rest of my life! I am blown away by God’s goodness and grace. [Jacob Mayo] lets get married!! I love you forever.”

While some fans of Duck Dynasty congratulated Bella, some were stunned that she has gotten engaged at 18 to her boyfriend of six months.

One fan reacted to the news on Twitter, posting, “Bella Robertson is 18 and got engaged tonight. I am 18 and the biggest decision I have to make tonight is whether or not I should finish this paper.”

Another fan commented that the engagement was too soon, writing, “Too fast, she should have dated longer and too young she should have waited but for her sake, I hope it works out God Bless.”

Most of the reactions were congratulatory but some expressed shock at the engagement news.

Who is Jacob Mayo?

Jacob Mayo is a 21-year-old baseball player who went to St. Frederick High School and played for the Louisiana Knights Black. According to his sports bio, he is a “good student” and is committed to the college baseball team Lousiana-Monroe.

Duck Dynasty is currently streaming on Tuli and Hulu.