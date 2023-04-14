Donnie Wahlberg is an ‘optimist’ when it comes to the future of Blue Bloods

Donnie Wahlberg has played Danny Reagan on the hit CBS show Blue Bloods since day one.

After 13 seasons, Donnie hopes to keep playing the detective for a long time.

The good news is that Blue Bloods has been renewed for Season 14.

So, Donnie and the rest of the cast will be back for at least another season.

However, the actor believes Blue Bloods can go the distance despite some behind-the-scenes network drama.

This week, Donnie got real about his hopes for the show as well as why he still enjoys playing Danny after all these years.

Donnie Wahlberg is an ‘optimist’ about Blue Bloods future

Speaking with Us Weekly to promote Season 5 of the ID show Very Scary People, Donnie was asked about his day job and what comes after Blue Bloods Season 14.

“I’m an optimist,” he expressed. “I try to take every episode as it comes. I really do. I think it’s part of why I’ve enjoyed myself on the show for 13 years.”

The singer went on to share that he believes Blue Bloods can have longevity like Law & Order SVU. Donnie gave props to Ice-T and Mariska Hargitay for being part of the show for decades because it can be challenging to play the same character for so long.

One way Donnie keeps engaged and eager to play Danny is by focusing solely on each script and episode. Instead of looking at the future, he stays present to concentrate on the journey of the episode and his character in that moment.

In March, it was revealed that the cast of Blue Bloods took a 25% pay cut in order to get the Season 14 renewal. Yesterday it was announced that the cast of another CBS show, Bob ❤️ Abishola, also agreed to a pay cut in order to get a Season 5 order.

Donnie Wahlberg celebrates Blue Bloods Season 13 wrap

Earlier this month, Blue Bloods wrapped on Season 13 of the CBS series. Donnie shared a video from the day, which included him expressing his thanks, gratitude, and love for the entire cast and crew of the show.

In the caption of the Instagram post, Donnie gushed about his job before thanking the fans and viewers for their continued support.

“I can, however, promise to keep working my a** off to show you how incredibly thankful I am for this most wonderful opportunity to be welcomed into your homes (with my TV family) each week, to be part of your lives,” Donnie wrote as part of his lengthy caption.

The Season 13 finale of Blue Bloods airs on Friday, May 13. Donnie Wahlberg and his colleagues will be back next for Season 14. He hopes many more seasons of the CBS show will come after that.

Blue Bloods airs Fridays at 10/9c on CBS. Seasons 1-12 are streaming on Paramount+.