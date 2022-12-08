Blue Bloods’ Donnie Wahlberg and wife Jenny McCarthy bare all in racy holiday shoot

Donnie Wahlberg sells new shows to CBS. Pic credit: CBS

Blue Bloods fans got a unique holiday treat from Donnie Wahlberg.

The Danny Reagan actor is creating a buzz as he and his wife Jenny McCarthy are posing for a very racy new holiday-themed ad for the TV host’s new Formless Beauty line lip gloss.

The picture has the couple totally nude except for strategically placed ribbons and posing.

Not only that, but it comes with an offer for a Chritmas Facetime call with the celebrity couple.

Both spouses seemed to enjoy the holiday-themed shoot, which has already caused a fuss online.

It shows that Wahlberg and McCarthy still know how to get folks going with some great looks.

Wahlberg and McCarthy’s racy holiday ad

Both Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy are no strangers to showing off their forms to the public.

Wahlberg rose to fame as part of the boy band New Kids on the Block and later an actor known for showing his athletic frame in some TV shows.

He doesn’t doff it as much on Blue Bloods but Danny Reagan can prove he’s in good shape chasing perps.

Jenny McCarthy became famous as a Playboy cover girl and her turns in various TV shows and films before her current job hosting The Masked Singer.

The couple is now nearly showing it all off in a new ad as part of the launch of McCarthy’s Formless Beauty line’s Nude Collection lip gloss.

The pair are nude with only carefully placed ribbons and McCarthy holding up two of the family’s pet dogs.

McCarthy shared the image on her Instagram page, which also offers an autographed photo from her and Wahlberg. There’s also the chance to win a Christmas Day Facetime call from the couple.

The image is naturally causing some excitement for fans of both spouses, who seemed to enjoy it.

Wahlberg and McCarthy talk about their nude shoot

Speaking to People Magazine, McCarthy and Wahlberg talked about how fun the shoot was.

“It was fun to bare it all with my husband for this shoot,” McCarthy said. “I definitely have a thing for chestnuts roasting and large packages adorned with red ribbons.”

Wahlberg added he was happy the shoot came earlier this year, when he was coming off an NKOTB tour and before his filming for Blue Bloods cut into his exercise time.

“I love having fun with Jenny, and she asked me right before ‘in-shape New Kids Donnie’ became a ‘doughnut-eating Blue Bloods Donnie,’ so the timing was perfect.”

The ad helps promote McCarthy’s Formless Beauty line but also seemed like a good way for both spouses to have fun.

It can also count as an unexpected holiday treat for some Blue Bloods fans to show the fun side Wahlberg doesn’t expose as much on the series.

Blue Bloods Season 13 airs Fridays at 10/9c on CBS.