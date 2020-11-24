Doctor gets trapped in elevator with critically ill patient in exclusive clip from NBC’s Transplant

Dr. Magalie “Mags” Leblanc (Laurence Leboeuf) faces a horror scenario on tonight’s new episode of Transplant on NBC — after getting trapped in an elevator with a critically ill patient after the power goes out.

The incident comes in the aftermath of an explosion near the York Memorial hospital in Toronto, which saw Dr. Bashir “Bash” Hamed (Hamza Haq) rush to help the wounded victims.

The explosion cut out the power to the hospital, and our exclusive clip catches up with Mags and the female patient, who has suffered a hematoma, as they travel between floors in the aftermath.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

The hospital has been running on generators since the explosion, but when the power grid kicks in, it causes a surge which causes the elevator to shut down.

Drastic action

Mags and the female patient try to remain calm, but just seconds later, the woman’s neck begins to swell up and start to choke her.

Mags is clearly worried as she tells the woman she can see increased swelling in her neck, which she puts down to a residual effect from impact trauma.

When the patient asks if everything is going to be ok, Mags tries to reassure her that everything is “going to be fine” — but as this sneak peek image from the episode shows, she will be forced to take drastic action to ease the pressure on the woman’s neck.

The episode also includes dramatic moments as Bash rushes to the scene seconds after the huge explosion just down the street — which leaves several people severely wounded amid the rubble and a series of exploded vehicles.

Sleeper hit

The hospital team is then left struggling to treat various critical injuries. Later, in the operating room, June finds it difficult to know when she should take initiative. And despite everything that is going on, Claire still manages to find the time to care for a teenage girl who needs help.

Transplant has been a sleeper hit for NBC after being picked up following its debut in Canada earlier this year — and has featured several dramatic episodes.

Earlier this month we previewed an exclusive scene where a pregnant woman discovered she was battling a terrifying flesh-eating bacteria and had to decide whether to save herself or the baby she was carrying.

Transplant airs Tuesdays at 10/9c on NBC.