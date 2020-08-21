Disenchantment Part 3 release date and cast latest: When is it coming out on Netflix?

Disenchantment is Matt Groening’s animated series set in medieval times featuring a drunken princess and her friends, a demon named Luci, and an elf named Elfo.

Groening is best known for his hit FOX shows, The Simpsons and Futurama, but Disenchantment is his first show on a streaming platform as Netflix is carrying the series.

So far, the series has been released with one season in two parts, each consisting of 10 episodes. Now viewers are hungry for Disenchantment Part 3.

Here’s what is known about the new season coming to Netflix, along with other key details.

Will there be a Disenchantment Part 3?

Netflix is becoming home to many great original shows and even animated series. That includes the F is For Family show created by comedian Jim Burr, as well as Disenchantment.

Disenchantment has its fanbase, even if it isn’t critically-acclaimed.

Part 1 scored just a 62 percent aggregate review rating on the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer. Part 2 improved, though, with a 73 percent based on 15 critics’ reviews.

Based on an official Disenchantment Twitter post, the show will return with more episodes on Netflix.

“We’re excited to continue this epic journey with Netflix. Stay tuned for more cranked-up suspense, infuriating plot twists, and beloved characters getting knocked off,” creator Matt Groening said in a statement about the renewal.

Disenchantment Part 3 release date latest: When will it come out on Netflix?

The first 10 episodes for Season 1 were Part 1. Netflix released those on August 17, 2018. Part 2 of Season 1 also featured 10 episodes, which arrived on Netflix on September 20, 2019.

It’s been mentioned that Season 2 would arrive sometime between 2020 and 2021. Right now, Part 3 is expected to arrive in September of 2020.

Disenchantment Part 3 cast updates

The main voice cast should return for the series. That includes Abbi Jacobson as the teenage Princess Tiabeanie, aka Bean, Eric Andre as her personal demon Luci, and Nat Faxon as the 18-year-old elf Elfo.

John DiMaggio has voiced Bean’s father, King Zog, the ruler of Dreamland. He should return for more episodes as well.

Tress MacNeille had multiple voice roles on the show, including one as her stepmother Queen Oona.

Matt Berry provided the voice of Prince Merkimer, who was previously arranged to marry Bean but was turned into a pig.

Viewers also saw Sorcerio (Billy West), Prime Minister Odval (Maurice LaMarche), Stan the Executioner (Noel Fielding), and Bean’s half-brother Bonnie Prince Derek (Tress MacNeille) play key roles throughout the series. Sharon Horgan voiced Queen Dagmar.

They’re likely to be back in the next installment due to their involvement in the stories. See the spoilers below for more details.

Disenchantment Part 3 spoilers

In the second-to-last episode of Part 2, a stranger traveled to Dreamland from his land where science and mechanical objects exist. He flies in an airship constructed in his city called Steamland.

However, he’s captured by the king’s men, who believe he is really a flying dragon.

Bean helps him escape and takes off with him to see his homeland, where she discovers a plot to take out her father. She manages to escape and fly away with a ship.

The science man manages to get on the ship and goes after her, but Bean knocks him off, and he presumably falls to his death.

She gets back to the castle and has the man’s gun with her. As she tries to warn her father, one of his men struggles with her over the gun.

It goes off by accident, shooting her father, King Zog, in the chest. Odval orders to have Bean arrested for attempted murder.

Odval consults with Moonpence about what happens if the king is no longer able to rule. In that case, his son Prince Derek becomes the new king, and Odval is his regent.

Odval plots with Moonpence to take control of the kingdom by using Derek.

Meanwhile, they decided to try Princess Tiabeanie as a witch because they believed the pistol was some magic that almost killed the king.

Luci and Elfo act as Bean’s lawyers for her trial. Sorcerio tends to the wounded king, trying to help him heal from being shot.

The trial doesn’t go in Bean’s favor as Odval has Derek against her. They end up ordering Bean, Luci, and Elfo burned at the stake.

However, Stan the Executioner helps them escape from the jail and shows them the way to the catacombs down below. Bean visits her father and performs impromptu surgery to remove the bullet from his chest.

Derek, Odval, and several others walk in, seeing Bean with a knife in her hand and think she’s trying to kill the king again. They take her, Elfo, and Luci to be burned at the stake.

Derek refuses to light the fire, but Odval bumps the torch out of his hand, lighting it. Meanwhile, King Zog has recovered from his gunshot wound and sees the fire from up in his room, not realizing what it is.

It looks like the end for the three main characters, but they end up dropping through a hole in the ground down below. As the area lights up, there are many goblins gathered around them, staring at them.

Bean’s mother, Queen Dagmar, walks up towards Bean, saying, “What no hug?” as the episode closes.

The next installment of the show will give more of the story of Dagmar rescuing Bean and her friends down in the cavern, as well as The Society consisting of Odval, Moonpence, Sorcerio, and others.

Disenchantment Part 1 and Part 2 are available for streaming on Netflix, with Part 3 expected to arrive in 2020.