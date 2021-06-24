Director Pam Fryman of How I Met Your Mother joins Hulu’s How I Met Your Father

Pam Fryman keeps the How I Met franchise going for Hulu. Pic credit: Hulu

How I Met Your Mother, the CBS series that ended in 2014, has a new follow-up for Hulu, titled, How I Met Your Father. The network announced that Pam Fryman, who directed 196 out of 208 episodes of How I Met Your Mother, is onboard for directing and serves as executive producer for the How I Met Your Father, too.

In a press statement to Monsters & Critics, Hulu said, “We are pleased to share that Pam Fryman (“How I Met Your Mother”) will direct and executive produce the pilot episode of Hulu’s “How I Met Your Father,” produced by 20th Television, and will be an executive producer on the series.”

About How I Met Your Father

The 10-episode series was announced back in April 2021 as a go for Hulu.

Sign up for our TV newsletter!

Hulu said, “In the near future, Sophie (Hilary Duff) is telling her son the story of how she met his father, a story that catapults us back to the year 2021 where Sophie and her close-knit group of friends are in the midst of figuring out who they are, what they want out of life, and how to fall in love in the age of dating apps and limitless options.”

There’s no word yet on whether anyone from the original cast of HIMYM, including Neil Patrick Harris, Cobie Smulders, Jason Segel, and Alyson Hannigan, will make a guest appearance. Hillary Duff said in an interview, “Hopefully, we’ll have some fun guest appearances from the original cast.”

Pam Fryman continues the love story

Noting that it was exciting to revive the franchise and reinvigorate the story, Pam Fryman said, “My only complaint about my time on HIMYM was that it came to an end – I’m so excited to be stepping back into this world I love so much with Carter and Craig. And I’ve been a fan of Isaac, Elizabeth, and Hilary from afar – and am thrilled to now get a front-row seat to their talent. I feel so lucky to be a part of this.”

Producers Isaac Aptakerand Elizabeth Berger added, “We’d heard so many wonderful things about Pam Fryman over the years without ever crossing paths that we started to wonder if she was real. Turns out, not only is she real, she’s just as tremendously talented and kind as everyone says. We feel so lucky to have Pam on board and can’t wait to bring How I Met Your Father to life together.”

And Carter Bays and Craig Thomas noted, “Pam Fryman is the kind of talent and human being you wish everyone could get a chance to work with — but then again, you also kinda want her all to yourself. Having Pam as part of this extension of the HIMY-verse, by way of Isaac and Elizabeth, is the perfect combination of both! We couldn’t imagine embarking on this next chapter without her.”

About Pam Fryman

Described as a “multi-camera force” who directed all but 12 episodes of the nine-season How I Met Your Mother, she started on The Mike Douglas Show as an intern. To date, Fryman has directed well over 500 episodes of television.

Pam came up working on game shows, soap operas, and this experience all lead to primetime sitcoms. Pam has won many Daytime Emmy Awards and has been nominated for multiple DGA awards.

Her work speaks for itself, with classics like Frasier, Friends, King of Queens, Just Shoot Me, and Two and a Half Men on her resume. She most recently directed episodes for Carol’s Second Act, One Day at a Time, and Call Your Mother.

How I Met Your Father is TBA on Hulu.