Cheaper by the Dozen reunion: Hilary Duff shares virtual cast reunion on Instagram

A Cheaper by the Dozen reunion was just shared by Hilary Duff on Instagram. The fun virtual reunion shows how some of the kids have really grown up over the years.

Steve Martin, Hilary Duff, Bonnie Hunt, Piper Perabo, and Tom Welling all starred in a 2003 remake of the classic film.

The remake was so successful that the cast all returned for a sequel that hit theaters in 2005. Now, a lot of the cast has reunited for a fun video that Duff shared online.

The Cheaper by the Dozen virtual reunion

Not everyone took part in the new video, but Duff, Perabo, and Hunt were certainly front-and-center with their appearances.

The great part about the reunion was that the cast members reenacted a scene that they did in the film. A lot of the kids from the film are much older now, so they also donned outfits similar to their characters.

Below is the full Cheaper by the Dozen reunion video and Hilary Duff has captioned it with the user names of the people who participated.

The cast members showcased in the video are Hilary Duff, Piper Perabo, Bonnie Hunt, Kevin G. Schmidt, Alyson Stoner, Jacob Smith, Morgan York, Shane Kinsman, Brent Kinsman, Forrest Landis, and Blake Woodruff.

Though Steve Martin didn’t film a segment for it, his character does make an appearance in the clips.

The Baker family lives again

The original version of Cheaper by the Dozen came out in 1950. The movie starred Clifton Webb, Jeane Crain, and Myrna Loy. More than 50 years later, Steve Martin helped bring a remake to the holiday season of 2003.

After Cheaper by the Dozen 2003 made more than $190 million at the box office, the studio worked hard to bring back all of the original cast for a sequel that would come out two years later.

For the sequel, Eugene Levy, Carmen Electra, Jaime King, and Taylor Lautner joined the cast as a rival family. Yes, the same Taylor Lautner who would later go on to star as Jacob in the Twilight film series.

The sequel didn’t do quite as well at the box office but still turned a tidy profit with over $135 million in ticket sales.

It’s noteworthy that these two films were some of the most successful that Steve Martin has had. For Hilary Duff, the films easily out-paced all of her previous work and even all of the films that she has done since then.